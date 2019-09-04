Sources: Eagles Inquire About Melvin Gordon, Offer Jordan Howard

The Eagles inquired about Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and offered Jordan Howard in addition to a mid-round pick swap in exchange, a source told the MMQB's Albert Breer. In the proposed deal, Los Angeles would have been required to swallow Gordon's salary, which was rejected.

Philadelphia acquired Howard from the Bears this offseason in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Howard, 24, is still on his rookie deal and is slated to make $2 million in the final season of his four-year contract. Howard set Chicago's rookie rushing record with 1,313 yards in 2016 and has tallied the third-most rushing yards of any running back in the league at 3,370, behind Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley, since entering the league.

Breer added that the offer from the Eagles was the only one put on the table for Gordon due to the draft capital it would cost a team and the money Gordon wants. Philadelphia's proposed deal was "more of a conceptual conversation," per Breer, and hadn’t gotten to any serious stage. The Eagles historically check in on all available players, and Gordon fell into that category.

The Chargers reportedly put contract extension negotiations between the team and Gordon on pause on Monday–just one day after the team granted Gordon permission to seek a trade–until the season's end.

Gordon held out of training camp as he seeks a new contract. Earlier this month, the Pro Bowl back said he was "just waiting on the call" from Los Angeles regarding a resolution, but after contract talks failed to progress, it was reported that Gordon's holdout was expected to continue into the season.

The 26-year-old Gordon is scheduled to make $5.6 million in 2019, which is the final season of his five-year rookie deal. He's led the team in rushing for three straight seasons, recording 885 rushing yards in 12 games while adding 490 receiving yards last year.

The Chargers open the season against the Colts on Sept. 8.