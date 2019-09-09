Ben Roethlisberger Has One-Word Response to Antonio Brown Signing With Patriots

Brown signed with the Patriots on Saturday after a tumultuous summer.

By Emily Caron
September 09, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger didn't have much to say about the Patriots signing former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Pittsburgh's veteran QB was asked about Brown joining New England...right after the Patriots blew out the Steelers, 33–3.

Roethlisberger responded with just one word: “Whatever.”

Big Ben wasn't the only Steeler who didn't want to dwell on Brown's move. Guard Ramon Foster asked a reporter: “Please don’t ever ask me about him again. I ask that respectfully.”

Coach Mike Tomlin was also asked about his reaction, saying, “I have none. He didn’t play for them tonight, he wasn’t going to play for them tonight, he wasn’t going to play for anyone this weekend. So, didn’t spend a lot of time thinking about it or dwelling on it.”

Tomlin added: “I’m not specifically worried about anything relative to Antonio Brown, I’m worried about the guys in the locker room. The quality of the execution and what we did or didn’t do. Antonio’s been off our team for a number of months. We moved on from that stuff in March.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was also asked about his new player but told reporters he had no comment on the situation. Tom Brady, on the other hand, was reportedly much more excited about the news.

Brady told Patriots owner Bob Kraft he was "100 percent in" on the signing and went back to tell Kraft that he is "one million percent in."

Brown was released after a series of offseason incidents with Oakland. He had previously asked for his release after the Raiders voided $29.125 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Oakland acquired Brown in a deal with Pittsburgh in March. Brown will not play against his old team Sunday.

