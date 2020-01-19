How to Watch Titans vs Chiefs:

Derrick Henry's rise to the NFL rushing title and national prominence began with his 188-yard effort while leading the Titans to a Week 10 victory over the Chiefs. Another such performance could put the Titans in the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years when they meet Kansas City again in Sunday's AFC title game.

Henry, who totaled 1,540 rushing yards and 16 TDs, has been a battering ram for the Titans (11-7) over the second half of the season and in Tennessee's two playoff victories. He totaled 377 yards in road wins over the Patriots and Ravens. Tennessee stunningly rolled to a 28-12 victory over top-seeded Baltimore last week, where Henry churned out 195 yards on 30 carries.

While Henry has run around and through opposing defenses, quarterback Ryan Tannehill has proven to be an effective game manager. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards with two touchdowns against the Ravens, and the Titans converted seven of 13 on third down. Tannehill is 15-for-29 for 160 yards with three touchdowns in the postseason.

Tennessee, which is in the AFC title game for the first time since losing to Oakland in 2003, has also displayed an opportunistic defense. While the Titans yielded 530 yards against Baltimore, much of what Lamar Jackson gained was negligible, as Tennessee forced three turnovers that led to 14 points.

The Titans are trying to become just the fifth team in NFL history to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl along with the Packers (2010), the Giants (2007), the Steelers (2005), and the Patriots (1985). The good news is they already have the confidence of beating Kansas City, rallying to beat the Chiefs 35-32 on Nov. 10.

Kansas City (13-4) showed plenty of ability to rally in the divisional round, storming back from 24 points down to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 on Sunday. The Chiefs fell behind 24-0 just over 19 minutes into the game after a series of dropped passes, a blocked punt and a turnover.

However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes settled down the offense and unleashed on the Ravens. Tight end Travis Kelce, who totaled 10 receptions for 134 yards, caught three touchdown passes in a 7:21 span of the second quarter, as the Chiefs erased that deficit before halftime and sustained their momentum into the third quarter.

Mahomes finished with 321 passing yards and five touchdowns without being sacked or intercepted and also a playoff career-high 53 rushing yards. He became the first player in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and five TDs, while also rushing for at least 50 yards. He has now thrown for 894 yards and eight scores without an interception in his three postseason games.

The Chiefs, who are in the AFC title game for the second straight year, have not been to the Super Bowl since defeating the Vikings in 1970. Prior to their overtime loss to New England at home last year, the Chiefs' only other conference final appearance since winning Super Bowl IV was a 30-13 loss to Buffalo in 1994.

