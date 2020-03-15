NFL Rumors: Jaguars to Trade Calais Campbell to Ravens

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a trade that would send defensive end Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Campbell is finalizing a two-year, $27 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The contract will reportedly give Campbell $20 million guaranteed after the trade.

A 12-year veteran, Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in the 2019 season. He has appeared in three straight Pro Bowls as a member of the Jaguars and five total in his career.

Campbell, 34, was recognized as the 2019 Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year for his contributions to the northeast Florida community. He was also named to the NFL Player Association's executive committee earlier this week.

The NFL's legal tampering period opens on Monday at 12 p.m. Free agency is still on track to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

