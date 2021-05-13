Monday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

Monday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Matchups
The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Monday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on ESPN.
This season include two byes and 18 weeks for the first time since 1993.
The season is set to begin on a Thursday with the Buccaneers squaring off against the Cowboys. Monday Night Football will begin on Sept. 13 with the Raiders hosting the Ravens.
All games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here's the full Monday Night Football schedule.
Week 4: Raiders at Chargers
Week 5: Colts at Ravens
Week 11: Giants at Buccaneers
Week 12: Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Week 13: Patriots at Bills
Week 14: Rams at Cardinals
Week 15: Vikings at Bears
Week 16: Dolphins at Saints
Week 17: Browns at Steelers
