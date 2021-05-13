Monday Night Football Schedule 2021: Games, Dates, Times

The 2021 NFL season schedule was announced Wednesday with a full slate of Monday Night Football games, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

This season include two byes and 18 weeks for the first time since 1993.

The season is set to begin on a Thursday with the Buccaneers squaring off against the Cowboys. Monday Night Football will begin on Sept. 13 with the Raiders hosting the Ravens.

All games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's the full Monday Night Football schedule.

Week 1: Ravens at Raiders

Week 2: Lions at Packers

Week 3: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 4: Raiders at Chargers

Week 5: Colts at Ravens

Week 6: Bills at Titans

Week 7: Saints at Seahawks

Week 8: Giants at Chiefs

Week 9: Bears at Steelers

Week 10: Rams at 49ers

Week 11: Giants at Buccaneers

Week 12: Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Week 13: Patriots at Bills

Week 14: Rams at Cardinals

Week 15: Vikings at Bears

Week 16: Dolphins at Saints

Week 17: Browns at Steelers

