John Harbaugh on Brother Potentially Landing Vikings Job: ‘It Would Be a Wise Choice’

Ravens football coach John Harbaugh didn't shy away from rooting for his brother, Jim Harbaugh, to return to the NFL ranks as a head coach.

On Wednesday, John told reporters that it would be wise for Minnesota to make the right decision on the next head coach to lead the franchise.

“If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to hire him, it would be a wise choice," Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jim interviewed with the Vikings in-person on Wednesday after holding a video call with the franchise last week. However, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, he was not sure if he would accept the job opportunity if offered.

The 58-year-old went 44-19-1 in his lone stint as an NFL head coach from 2011 to '14. He led San Francisco to the postseason in each of his first three seasons, and the 49ers reached Super Bowl XLVII, losing to the Ravens, led by his brother John. 

Jim has recorded a 61–24 record across seven seasons at Michigan. Minnesota fired former coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10 after eight seasons with the franchise. 

Zimmer went 72-65-1 with the Vikings, though Minnesota had finished under .500 in each of the last two seasons. 

