Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Appears to React to Aaron Rodgers’s Decision to Return to Packers

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly headed back to Green Bay next season, much to the delight of Packers fans everywhere. 

But not everyone is happy to hear of the quarterback’s decision. 

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was among those who appeared disappointed to hear the news of Rodgers’ return to the Packers on Tuesday. Denver had reportedly been “all-in” in its pursuit of reigning MVP before he decided to stay in Green Bay. 

Jeudy took to Twitter shortly after Pat McAfee and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news of Rodgers’s decision to seemingly react to the Broncos missing out on the star quarterback.

Poised to enter his third NFL season in 2022, Jeudy would’ve greatly benefitted from having a leader like Rodgers under center. The former first-round pick has shown flashes of potential during his time in Denver, but hasn’t been able to break through due to injury and inconsistent quarterback play.

Through his first two years as a pro, Jeudy has made 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games.

The Broncos used a rotating cast of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock under center throughout the 2021 campaign. Denver finished the year with a 7—10 record, its fifth consecutive losing season since finishing 9—7 a year after winning Super Bowl 50.

With Rodgers now removed from the pool of available quarterbacks, the Broncos will have to reassess their options before free agency begins next week.

For more Broncos news, head over to Mile High Huddle.

