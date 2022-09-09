Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts to Bills’ Beatdown of Rams

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was on hand at SoFi Stadium for Thursday night’s 2022 season opener between the Rams and the Bills to receive recognition for his contributions to L.A.’s Super Bowl LVI victory last February. However, he quickly found himself having to defend his former team amid their blowout loss to Buffalo.

Led by Josh Allen, the Bills blasted the Rams on Thursday night, dominating in all facets of the game en route to a 31–10 victory. Buffalo’s defense stifled Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles’s potent offense to knock off the defending champs on the same field where they won their championship last season.

Beckham, who was watching the game from the sidelines, was impressed by the Bills and for good reason. Still, he took to social media to push back against those that seemed determined to count out the Rams after just one game.

“Watch the bulls— story lines and how they try to count the Rams out after one game!!!! Lol like they didn’t lose to the team that’s most likely comin outta the AFC,” Beckham wrote on Twitter late in the contest.

Though Beckham’s allegiance to his former team was noticeable on the same night that he lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time, he’s also had some connection to the Bills in recent weeks. Buffalo’s general manager Brandon Beane told reporters last week that he would be interested in potentially signing Beckham Jr. to a deal as the 29-year-old wide receiver recovers from a torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl.

Beane’s comments come after former Rams linebacker turned Bills linebacker Von Miller tried to recruit his former teammate to Buffalo earlier this offseason.

While the Bills thrashed the Rams on Thursday, Beckham made sure to take note of how impressive Buffalo was.

Beckham, who ended last season with the Rams after beginning the campaign with the Browns, has not provided many recent updates regarding his future in the NFL.

