Watch: Jalen Hurts Gets 'M-V-P' Chants in Houston After Eagles Move to 8-0

It was a triumphant homecoming for Houston native Jalen Hurts in Week 9 as the star quarterback led the undefeated Eagles to a 29–17 victory over the Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Hurts completed 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns to help Philadelphia secure to its first 8–0 start in franchise history. As the team made its way off the field, the strong contingent of Eagles and Hurts supporters in attendance at NRG Stadium serenaded the 24-year-old with “M-V-P” chants after yet another standout effort.

The dynamic QB showed his appreciation for the love by urging the crowd to get loud, waving his arms up and down while yelling “Turn Me Up!” as the crowd continued to boost the third-year pro.

Although the list of Most Valuable Player candidates continues to take shape nine weeks into the season, Hurts has certainly made an early case to be in the race at the halfway mark.

Coming into Week 9, Hurts ranked 13th in the league with 1,799 passing yards to go with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions; only Giants QB Daniel Jones (2) and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (1) have fewer INTs among QBs who have played at least seven games this season.

Hurts also ranked fifth among QBs in rushing yards with 303 yards, and he leads all QBs with six scores on the ground. His rushing TD mark is also tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

The Eagles’ next chance to preserve their undefeated streak will come at home next week when they face the NFC East rival Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

