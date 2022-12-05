SI:AM | Watson’s Return: Boos, Turned Backs, Bad Play

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I don’t know quite how to feel after the Giants played a tie game for just the second time in my lifetime.

🏈 “By then the boos were raining down …”

🇺🇸 Where the USMNT goes from here

🏆 Georgia–Ohio State and Michigan-TCU

Watson’s return

Deshaun Watson took the field yesterday in a regular-season NFL game for the first time in two years—700 days, to be exact. Aside from the three series he spent under center during the preseason, Watson had not seen any action since being accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by more than two dozen women.

And the layoff could have been longer, too, if not for a letter written on behalf of the NFLPA obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Gary Gramling and Alex Prewitt, which sheds light on why the league settled with Watson instead of pushing harder for its desired one-year suspension. The exclusive reporting details the union’s tactics to defend Watson, including deploying a potential lawsuit. Because this was the first time the collective bargaining agreement’s new personal conduct policy process was in use, the NFLPA viewed the situation as a way to “rein in [commissioner Roger] Goodell’s previously held power as, essentially, judge, jury and executioner in all personal conduct matters,” Gramling and Prewitt write.

But if you want to focus solely on the football, Watson was underwhelming. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and threw an interception against a lousy Texans defense. The Browns’ offense managed just two field goals, but Cleveland won 27–14 thanks to three touchdowns on defense and special teams. As Conor Orr writes, he was rusty:

Most of Watson’s 22 throws were scattershot. He looked visibly uncomfortable, a step slow and somewhat unwilling to run in the open field. The Browns, as predicted, relied heavily on a running game and defense to beat the worst team in the NFL, the 1-10-1 Texans. They did not score an offensive touchdown. Watson completed only 12 passes for 131 yards. He was picked off in the end zone, and Nick Chubb was dropped for a safety for good measure. The cheap, easy schadenfreude for the many people rooting against the Browns was readily available for purchase like a homemade, unlicensed shirt being sold in the parking lot.

But there is more to consider than just the game on the field, of course. Albert Breer was in Houston, where he expected a tense atmosphere given not only Watson’s controversial return to the field but his return to the city where he began his career. There were no significant protests, but Breer witnessed one noteworthy interaction involving Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife:

There stood McNair’s wife, Hannah. She was wearing purple shoes, as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, emblazoned with the logos of the Houston Area Women’s Center, a facility serving local victims of sexual and domestic violence. She also wore a purple dress, as a sign of solidarity with those women. As Watson approached her husband, she subtly turned her back to the quarterback. My understanding is it was not by accident.

(Breer’s report from Houston is today’s Daily Cover, focusing on the scenes around the stadium as Watson made his return and his teammates’ reactions to his debut.)

Watson won’t be able to avoid the allegations against him but with his debut in the past the discussion will eventually turn to football. The contract the Browns gave him, which was specifically designed to limit the financial impact of an inevitable suspension, was shameful. The question becomes whether it was also a poor on-field decision to give up six draft picks and sign him for $230 million fully guaranteed. It’s fair to wonder, Orr writes, whether Watson’s play will end up being worth the backlash associated with acquiring him. Yesterday afternoon in Houston it didn’t look like it.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Richard Johnson previews the playoff matchup between TCU and Michigan, and Ross Dellenger previews the Georgia–Ohio State matchup. … Pat Forde is glad the CFP committee didn’t bow to SEC bias and leave the Horned Frogs out of the playoff. … There’s plenty to look forward to beyond the playoff, though, in this year’s bowl season. … With the USMNT now out of the World Cup, Brian Straus looks ahead to 2026. … Jonathan Wilson came away from England’s win over Senegal most impressed with 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Jim Harbaugh says he’ll be back at Michigan next season amid rumors NFL teams were interested in hiring him. … Colorado’s athletic director said the school doesn’t yet have the money to pay Deion Sanders to be its new football coach. … Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the year after breaking his foot. … Clemson quarterback ​​DJ Uiagalelei is reportedly expected to transfer. … Cincinnati is reportedly hiring Louisville coach Scott Satterfield. (A weird wrinkle: Those schools are playing each other in the Fenway Bowl.)

The top five...

… things I saw yesterday:

5. The Stars’ four third-period goals to force overtime against the Wild. (Minnesota won in a shootout.)

4. Jose Alvarado’s Pelicans teammates dousing him with water after his career-high 38 points off the bench.

3. Kylian Mbappé’s two goals for France against Poland.

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones’s 76-yard punt return touchdown.

1. This wacky play that earned a high school football team in Washington a state championship.

SIQ

Which of the following iconic NHL trophies was not stolen from the Hockey Hall of Fame 52 years ago this week?

Vezina Trophy

Stanley Cup

Bill Masterton Trophy

Conn Smythe Trophy

Friday’s SIQ: Which team lit up Patrick Roy for nine goals in his final game for the Canadiens, leading him to demand a trade during the game?

Whalers

Maple Leafs

Rangers

Red Wings

Answer: Red Wings. Roy allowed five goals in the first period and couldn’t believe he wasn’t pulled as the second period got underway. During that period, Roy made a routine save on a long shot and received sarcastic cheers from the Montreal crowd. He allowed another four goals in the second period before coach Mario Tremblay finally, mercifully benched him. Here’s how SI’s Michael Farber described what happened next:

​​When Roy skated off, he removed his mask and walked past Tremblay toward the backup goalie’s stool at the far end of the bench. Tremblay glared. Roy glared. If looks could kill, there would have been a double murder. Roy then wheeled, locked eyeballs with Tremblay again and walked past him to [team president Ronald] Corey, who was sitting behind the bench in the traditional, and intrusive, section 105 seat of Canadien bosses. “This is my last game for Montreal,” Roy told Corey. Roy then stomped back to the stool, turned to Tremblay and said, “T’as compris, ’stie [Did’ya understand, dammit]?” Roy and Tremblay had a screaming match in the dressing room after the period. The next day the Canadiens announced that Roy had been suspended and would be traded.

Roy was an icon in Montreal, having led the Habs to two Stanley Cups (1986 and ’93) while winning three Vezina Trophies as the league’s top goalie. But he disliked Tremblay, who had been teammates with Roy and was in his first season as Montreal’s head coach. The Detroit game was the final straw.

Roy was quickly traded to the Avalanche, just four days after the Red Wings game.

“​​Three days ago was a sad time for me,” Roy said immediately after the deal. “Today is a happy moment. Colorado was my first choice for many reasons.”

Roy, who grew up as a fan of the Quebec Nordiques (who moved to Denver and became the Avalanche), was right to want to go to Colorado. After upgrading their goaltender, the Avs won the Stanley Cup that season.

Check out more of SI’s archives and historic images at vault.si.com.

