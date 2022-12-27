The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

The play in question took place after an apparent Patriots fumble that was picked up by Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt. During the return, Jones was seen tripping Apple at the knees, though both players were about five yards away from the football.

The fumble was eventually called back, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the league was evaluating Jones for a possible fine. Though the second-year quarterback will avoid a suspension, he’s expected to be fined $11,139 for his low hit, per Florio.

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” Apple said of Jones after the game, per NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Jones has come under fire before for making questionable plays that some have seen as “dirty.” Last season, the Patriots quarterback twisted the ankle of Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns and appeared to kick Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin during a game earlier this year while kicking his leg up on a slide.

Despite his previous actions, Jones has never been fined by the league.

Earlier this week, Jones addressed the play in question during his weekly radio spot with WEEI in Boston.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton], who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said. “So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision and there’s a lot that goes into it.

“You’re out there trying to compete, it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win. I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. So there’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play.”