2027 NFL Trade Deadline: What We’re Hearing on Justin Herbert and Other Big Names

Jump to a topic

At 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, the 32 NFL clubs will be done trading. The trade deadline will come and go, and teams will be locked into their rosters for the remainder of the season.

For some, the wheeling and dealing has already begun. The Bears made the blockbuster acquisition of All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons , sending two first-round picks to the Titans in return. Simmons, 29, made an immediate impression, notching a sack in his Chicago debut during a 34–17 win over the Seahawks.

Speaking of Seattle, it also made a significant trade, sending third- and fifth-round choices to the Colts for six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson . Staying in the NFC West, Indianapolis also sent defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick . For Buckner, it’s a return to where things started, as he spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco.

Still, there’s plenty more expected to happen between now and the deadline. To better understand what’s being discussed in league circles, and what to watch for over the upcoming week, our team of national reporters spoke with their sources.

Justin Herbert

It’s extremely unlikely the Chargers quarterback gets traded despite their 0–7 start. Herbert is signed through 2029 and has largely been a top-10 quarterback throughout his career. This year has been a disaster for him on both an individual and team level, and he leads the league with 10 interceptions.

Still, a front-office executive told our Gilberto Manzano that a Herbert trade would need to include at least three first-round picks, along with other items, such as lower selections and/or established players. The executive pointed to the Deshaun Watson trade and the Bears-Panthers trade, which centered on the No. 1 pick in 2023 and ended up being the Bryce Young selection.

Indianapolis Colts

While the Chargers aren’t ready to make a big move, the Colts have already made two and are expected to make more. According to an AFC general manager, Indianapolis is seen as a fire-sale situation, both to clear the books and to gain valuable draft capital to make their general manager opening more intriguing.

The Colts are without a first-round pick due to last year’s Sauce Gardner trade, but could potentially recoup one depending on the price for star running back Jonathan Taylor. Through eight games, Taylor has rushed for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, putting the 27-year-old on pace for his fifth 1,000-yard season. Look for Indianapolis also to take offers on receiver Josh Downs, who is slated for free agency after this season. Downs, 25, has 30 catches for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles

Another team ready to deal is the Eagles, according to the front-office executive. Philadelphia is 2–6, and without quarterback Jalen Hurts as he recovers from a blood clot issue.

The Eagles already traded center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-rounder to the Ravens for a ’27 fifth-round and a ’28 second-round pick. The big-ticket names would be receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Saquon Barkley, both signed through the ’28 season. However, each would likely require a premium haul for GM Howie Roseman to seriously consider. Then there are the expiring contracts, including defensive lineman Moro Ojomo and corner Riq Woolen, who could both fetch mid-round choices from contending teams.

New York Jets

The Jets might not be as ready to make a big move. Last year, general manager Darren Mougey held to his price on running back Breece Hall and extended him in the offseason. This year, discussions have been around receiver Garrett Wilson, who signed a four-year, $130 million extension last July. His contract runs through 2030, although there’s no guaranteed money past next year.

Still, one general manager said the Jets won’t even consider trading Wilson unless two first-round picks and a player are involved. New York, already holding three first-rounders in the 2027 draft, aren’t desperate for more capital. Instead, the Jets could hold onto Wilson and pair him with rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and Hall, giving the future franchise quarterback some nice weapons.

Kansas City Chiefs

Should Wilson and Philadelphia’s Smith either be unavailable or too pricey, there are other options for receiver-needy teams. The Chiefs are such a team, with a source close to the situation saying Kansas City is willing to move premium draft capital if the right player is available. The Chiefs don’t view finances as an issue despite having less than $2 million in cap space. The problem could be remedied either by a restructure or giving up a better pick for the other team to take back salary.

It’s widely expected that Kansas City will be aggressive in adding a receiver, likely Downs or another option on the market. One to watch is Stefon Diggs, who the Chiefs monitored this offseason before he signed a one-year deal with the Commanders. Should Washington decide to sell, Diggs, 33, would make sense as a low-cost acquisition in terms of draft capital (Day 3 pick) and money left to pay out (less than $3 million).

2027 NFL draft

Don’t expect teams to hoard picks based on the belief that the 2027 draft will produce a slew of first-round quarterbacks. An exec said only a handful of teams will truly be in on quarterbacks that high in the draft, and those teams are likely sellers anyway.

With the standings so tight, especially in the NFC, the market could be quite hot, with teams believing they are a move or two away from being able to take a deep run into January.

In less than one week, general managers around the league will have finished products, save for a small off-the-street signing here or there.

If there’s a big move to be made, the time is now.