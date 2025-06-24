All 49ers

Here are what their odds are to make the Super Bowl.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
George Kittle would love it if the San Francisco 49ers were flying under the radar in 2025.

He said as much when he recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show. However, as much as Kittle wants the 49ers to be overlooked, he isn't getting that from a betting angle.

The 49ers are a betting favorite to win the NFC Championship on DraftKings sportsbook. They have the fourth-best odds at +1000.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles (+300), Detroit Lions (+475), and Washington Commanders (+900) are better. It's surprising to see the 49ers be such a high favorite coming off a six-win season.

However, the 49ers are also the favorites to win the NFC West. So, considering that, it makes sense why they are also the No. 4 betting favorite to win the NFC Championship.

It seems bettors are banking on the 49ers to bounce back from their mediocre 2024 season. Having an easy schedule will benefit them greatly, and is most likely a significant factor for their odds.

Still, the 49ers have a lot to prove. It starts with their injury luck. They should see improvement in that area, but you never know with them.

Most of their core players struggle to make it for all 17 games. The other variable, the greatest of them all, is their defense. The 49ers are relying on rookies and second-year players there.

It's probably going to be rough initially and for a large portion of the season. Or worse, it could take all season long for them to get it going or never.

In any case, the 49ers have to figure themselves out. If it wasn't for their easy schedule, perhaps they wouldn't be viewed so highly by bettors to win their division and make the Super Bowl.

