What Brock Purdy's Odds are to Win the 2025 NFL MVP Award
2024 was a down year for Brock Purdy.
A significant reason why the San Francisco 49ers only won six games is that he wasn't able to replicate his 2023 season.
Purdy will be looking to bounce back in a major way this upcoming season, especially after receiving a sweet contract extension. He should be able to perform comfortably now.
Christian McCaffrey will be back and healthy as well, so Purdy will have plenty of skilled players at his disposal. The 49ers need him to return to the 2023 MVP candidate that he was.
If he does, the 49ers will have a sensational 2025 season, and I wouldn't completely rule out the possibility of him earning an MVP consideration again as a result.
DraftKings sportsbook has Purdy's MVP betting odds set at +3000. If you're someone who firmly believes he will bounce back tremendously in 2025, then you might want to get in on that.
Purdy will be motivated to improve his performance from last year, as well as the six-win season the 49ers put up. He gets all of his guys back immediately, minus Brandon Aiyuk.
Plus, the 49ers' offense will need to be the strength of the team. Putting up points has to be in high demand for them every week.
The 49ers' defense is relying upon rookies and second-year players as starters and role players. It will likely take them some time or longer to round out into form.
The best way to help them is for the offense to give them a cushion with points and methodical long possessions. All of that will only be attainable if Purdy is playing good, and if he is, he will start to turn heads again.