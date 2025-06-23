All 49ers

Is 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall One of Brock Purdy's Top Targets this Year?

In 2025, will Brock Purdy's favorite receiver be last year's first-round pick, Ricky Pearsall?

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In 2023, Brock Purdy's favorite receiver was Brandon Aiyuk. He led the 49ers with 105 targets that season.

In 2024, Purdy's favorite receiver was Jauan Jennings. He led the 49ers with 113 targets last season.

In 2025, will Purdy's favorite receiver be last year's first-round pick, Ricky Pearsall? CBS Sports' Jared Dubin thinks that's a distinct possibility.

"Pearsall had the misfortune of having his rookie season stopped in its tracks after he was shot during an attempted robbery last offseason," writes Dubin. "He missed the first six games of the year before returning for the final 11 contests.

"Due to San Francisco's various injury issues, he played a decent helping of snaps and ended the year with 31 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns. In the team's final two games, he had nearly half that production, with 14 grabs for 210 yards and two scores.

"With Deebo Samuel in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk still working his way back from injury, Pearsall should be counted on as one of Brock Purdy's top targets from the jump in 2025."

The door certainly is wide open for Pearsall to start at Z-receiver early in the season while Aiyuk is out. Unfortunately for Pearsall, he missed all of OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury. He also missed most of OTAs, minicamp and training camp last year with shoulder and hamstring injuries. So his development has had roadblocks.

Still, if he can stay healthy through training camp, he will start Week 1 and get lots of targets because he is the deep threat in the offense. They need his explosiveness.

