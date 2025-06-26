Christian McCaffrey is a Top 10 Favorite to Win OPOY Award
A significant factor for the San Francisco 49ers faltering on offense in 2024 was due to Christian McCaffrey's absence.
Not having him was a blow to the team, despite Jordan Mason handling the running back duties extremely well. But where they missed McCaffrey was in the passing game and the red zone.
Without him, the red zone offense was inept for the majority of the season and lost its explosive ability. The 49ers are hoping they will bounce back in 2025 with McCaffrey healthy again.
2025 has to feel personal for McCaffrey. Being out for essentially the entire year has to irk him, especially seeing how mediocre the team was. Do not be surprised if he has another electric year.
The last time he had one in 2023, he became the NFL Offensive Player of the Year as well as an MVP candidate. Could that be in the works again?
DraftKings sportsbook has McCaffrey as a top 10 betting favorite with the 10th-best odds at +2200 to win the award.
The players listed ahead of him are Saquon Barkley (+650), Ja'Marr Chase (+950), Jahmyr Gibbs (+950), Bijan Robinson (+1600), Nico Collins (+1700), Justin Jefferson(+1700), Derrick Henry (+1800), Puka Nacua (+2000), and CeeDee Lamb (+2000).
That's a nice haul of elite talent in front of McCaffrey, who is favored to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. However, McCaffrey does have a couple of enormous question marks entering 2025.
For starters, is he truly healthy? You can never fully buy into what he or the 49ers say about it anymore. They played down his injuries last year before finally shutting him down with a knee injury.
Second, is he still the same player as he was in 2023? Given the mileage and injuries, it isn't far-fetched to think he will start to decline.
2025 will be a revealing year for McCaffrey. For the 49ers' sake, they will need him to be close to his 2023 form if they hope to see great success during
