49ers Have the Seventh-Best Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Would you bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season?

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers are a popular team from a betting perspective.

It's surprising considering they are coming off a six-win season. However, their easy schedule favors them, and their injury luck should improve in 2025.

Perhaps all of that will lead to them having a great enough season that leads them to a Super Bowl appearance.

DraftKings sportsbook has the 49ers as one of the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl with the seventh-best odds (+2000) in the NFL. They share the spot with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers.

The teams ahead of them are the Philadelphia Eagles (+650), Buffalo Bills, (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+650), Kansas City Chiefs (+800), Detroit Lions (+1000) and Washington Commanders (+1800).

Betting on the 49ers is a waste of money. There is no way they will win the Super Bowl this year, let alone make it. It's just wild to see how they are a pretty high favorite.

They are also the favorites to win the NFC West over the Los Angeles Rams and have the fourth-best odds to win the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers are going to have to hope that their easy schedule is as weak as advertised and that their defense can develop into a solid unit.

That is where the main issue with the 49ers lies: it is with the uncertainty of their defense. As weak as their schedule is, it won't matter if their rookies and second-year players on defense struggle.

For any legitimate playoff contention, they will see that uncertainty to be a sure thing. Otherwise, even the weak opponents on their schedule will be a challenge.

