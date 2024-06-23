Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 5.5 Touchdowns in 2024?
Brandon Aiyuk made a vow entering the 2023 season.
It was that he was going to "take off" and boy did he live up to his words. Aiyuk earned his first ever All-Pro honor, which is why he is trying to leverage a lucrative contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers. Regardless of what happens there, Aiyuk is certainly going to be on the team in 2024.
That gives him a chance to be better than last year, which is very possible as he's proven that every single year. One stat that I'm sure he'd like to stack up is touchdowns. He had seven last year, which is odd that DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under at 5.5 receiving touchdowns for Aiyuk this upcoming season. Aiyuk has never tallied less than five and hasn't done five since 2021.
So, will Aiyuk have over or under 5.5 touchdowns in 2024?
The over feels easy to take here. I don't see any way that Aiyuk falls below five touchdowns this year. He's continued to prove that he only gets better the following season. 2024 will either be a year he's angry that he is playing on the final year of his deal or proving he was worth the extension the 49ers gave him.
Plus, Brock Purdy is poised to be better as well, so everything points to Aiyuk getting over 5.5 touchdowns. The only way to consider taking the under is if Kyle Shanahan doesn't give Aiyuk those red-zone opportunities and goes elsewhere or runs the ball.
Even then I think Aiyuk will get enough chances to stack up a lot of touchdowns in 2024.