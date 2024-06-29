All 49ers

Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 950.5 Receiving Yards in 2024?

Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a season where he put up a career high in receiving yards with 1,342 as a secondary option on the 49ers. Yet, DraftKings sportsbook set his over/under at 950.5 yards.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball next to Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball next to Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Brandon Aiyuk put up a career high in receiving yards in 2023 with 1,342.

That is part of why he is looking for a lucrative contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers. There is no telling which direction the two sides will go with that extension, but one thing that is practically assured is that Aiyuk will play for the 49ers in 2024.

Each and every year Aiyuk has proven to be a better player than he was in the previous season. It'll be interesting to see how his stats will look this upcoming season. Oddly enough DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under at 950.5 in receiving yards for Aiyuk in 2024. You would think that number would be higher since he went off last year.

However, he has only eclipsed 900 yards twice in his career, which occurred in the last two seasons. And it's not like he is the featured player in the offense. So, will Aiyuk have over or under 950.5 receiving yards in 2024?

While I get that he isn't the first and foremost featured player in the offense, Aiyuk is definitely going to go over. I think Aiyuk is officially at the level where he is expected to put up 1,000 yards receiving every year now. He's just that talented, especially given his pattern of ascension since he stepped into the league.

Let's not forget that Brock Purdy could get a little better in 2024 too. That will only increase the chances that Aiyuk is a 1,000 yard receiver for a third consecutive year. The 49ers offense may be stacked, but one thing that is for sure is Aiyuk will get a fair share of opportunities and maximize them.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/Betting