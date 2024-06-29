Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 950.5 Receiving Yards in 2024?
Brandon Aiyuk put up a career high in receiving yards in 2023 with 1,342.
That is part of why he is looking for a lucrative contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers. There is no telling which direction the two sides will go with that extension, but one thing that is practically assured is that Aiyuk will play for the 49ers in 2024.
Each and every year Aiyuk has proven to be a better player than he was in the previous season. It'll be interesting to see how his stats will look this upcoming season. Oddly enough DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under at 950.5 in receiving yards for Aiyuk in 2024. You would think that number would be higher since he went off last year.
However, he has only eclipsed 900 yards twice in his career, which occurred in the last two seasons. And it's not like he is the featured player in the offense. So, will Aiyuk have over or under 950.5 receiving yards in 2024?
While I get that he isn't the first and foremost featured player in the offense, Aiyuk is definitely going to go over. I think Aiyuk is officially at the level where he is expected to put up 1,000 yards receiving every year now. He's just that talented, especially given his pattern of ascension since he stepped into the league.
Let's not forget that Brock Purdy could get a little better in 2024 too. That will only increase the chances that Aiyuk is a 1,000 yard receiver for a third consecutive year. The 49ers offense may be stacked, but one thing that is for sure is Aiyuk will get a fair share of opportunities and maximize them.