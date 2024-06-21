Will the 49ers Have Over or Under 11.5 Wins in 2024?
Only once in the last five years have the San Francisco 49ers fallen below double digit wins.
They are poised to continue their double digit win streak in 2024, which is why DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for them at 11.5 wins. The 49ers barely edged that out last season with 12 wins. But remember, they did have a throwaway Week 18 games against the Los Angeles Rams.
Still, for someone betting the over, it is surely one that can be filled with stress. The 49ers are an absolute lock to make the playoffs. It is just unclear how many wins they will get, especially with the NFC primed to be stronger this upcoming season.
So, will the 49ers have over or under 11.5 wins in 2024?
I would take the over. Even at such a pretty high number of 11.5, I still love the 49ers' chances to surpass that. 13 wins feels like the sweet spot for them this year. Most of their wins should come from the first half of their schedule.
That is where most of the weak opponents reside, so the 49ers can open up 2024 on a terrific run just like they did in 2023. It really doesn't start to pick up and become difficult until Week 11 or 12. Even if the 49ers were to suffer a couple of injuries to key starters, they should still manage unless the injury is to Brock Purdy.
The only concern I have is if the 49ers will feel locked in for the regular season as they have been in the past. It could be a season where they feel they just need to get into the playoffs to host at least one playoff game to grind out the rest. I say that because of how draining a lot of the players feel after the last few heartbreaking endings to their season.
Or, they could completely feel motivated to come out the gates flying. Either way, even if motivation becomes an issue, they are still such a talented and well coached team that over 11.5 wins should be a lock.