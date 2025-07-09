Bleacher Report Realistic About 49ers DE Mykel Williams’ Rookie Year
Bleacher Report recently reviewed the first-round picks from each team to share their thoughts on the initial roles each rookie is expected to play this year. For San Francisco 49ers' former 11th overall pick Mykel Williams, they expect him to be on the field early and often.
“Nick Bosa needs a running mate to take some of the pressure off his shoulders. That’s why the 49ers spent their high draft pick on Williams. While Bryce Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos will provide competition, Huff is a situational pass-rusher, and Gross-Matos has only been a full-time starter once in five career seasons. That points to the rookie getting thrown into the fire early on.”- Matt Holder
This is a fair assessment of the situation. Kyle Shanahan has publicly stated that he believes a healthy Yetur Gross-Matos can take a step forward and become a legitimate contributor, potentially even a starter. With that in mind, Williams will need to put together a strong preseason to earn the starting role. Ideally, Williams will do just that and become the second-leading snap-getter on the defensive line behind Nick Bosa from Week 1 through the end of the season.
Williams has the physical tools and comes from a Georgia defense that should allow for a smooth transition to the NFL. The team does not expect him to struggle early, nor do they plan to ease him in slowly.
While Gross-Matos carries high expectations, his best value comes in his ability to slide inside on passing downs to fill a specific role. The Bleacher Report article also notes that Bryce Huff is likely to remain a designated pass-rusher, not a full-time starter, which is correct.
Williams doesn’t have to dominate right away or rack up sacks in bunches. But as the 11th overall pick in the 2025 draft, playing a significant role from the start is the clear expectation.