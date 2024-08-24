3 Takeaways From 49ers Preseason Finale tie Against the Raiders
That’s a wrap on the preseason for the San Francisco 49ers. Their finale ends in a 24-24 tie against the Las Vegas Raiders. A bizarre finish with a bizarre and rare result in the preseason.
More importantly, the 49ers fielded more starters in this game than in their previous two.
It makes sense since the third preseason game has typically been used as the dress rehearsal for the regular season.
Having the starters get their legs under them is never a bad idea, but sometimes it can come back bite. Here are three takeaways from the 49ers preseason finale win against the Raiders.
Assessment of Brock Purdy and the starters
Unlike against the New Orleans Saints, Brock Purdy got to play with more than a few starters. The notable upgrades were Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Jordan Mason. Running the football was amazing for the 49ers. The offensive line was creating lanes as if they were parting the Red Sea. Mason had so much room to work with, which is why he ran for 5.2 yards per carry.
The passing game was a different story. It opened up strong with a deep throw to Samuel on the left sideline on the very first play. Purdy placed the throw perfectly for him. He also had a sweet sidearm throw to Chris Conley on a rollout to the right with pressure in his face later on. Aside from that, it was an okay outing from Purdy. The pass blocking had much to do with his limitations, but he also held the ball for too long on a few.
There was a throw from Purdy to Kittle on third down in the first quarter that was a dangerous one. Kittle was sandwiched between a linebacker and a safety. That is a play that should’ve been broken up or worse intercepted. But Purdy threw a high enough ball for Kittle to get it. So, while it was a great throw to fit it only where Kittle could get it, there was a tremendous amount of risk. Kyle Shanahan probably wasn’t a fan of it.
Defensive end depth potentially in red alert
Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos were signed by the 49ers to give them a boost. They needed more impact from their edge players not named Nick Bosa. Early on in the game, both players made their presence felt. Unfortunately, both of them would sustain injuries on the same play. What’s even more of a coincidence is that they both injured their knees.
Gross-Matos would go into the blue medical tent and would remain on the sideline. A bit of a positive note since he didn’t head for the locker room. Floyd, however, did enter the tunnel and went inside the medical room to undergo tests. Now, the 49ers find themselves scrambling if both of their defensive ends suffered serious injuries. It’s unlikely that it is too serious, but still a concern and one that needs to be closely monitored.
RB Isaac Guerendo the new kick returner?
Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo made his first appearance in the preseason tonight. He had been dealing with a pretty bad hamstring pull that had held him out of practice and games. It’s safe to say that his hamstring isn’t an issue anymore. Guerendo got a crack as a kick returner in this game.
On his first return, he nearly took it to the house for a score on a 93-yard run. He seemed to gas out at the end. It makes sense since he fired out of a cannon the moment he fielded the kick. The blocking was amazing for Guerendo too, but he looks more impactful as a returner than Trent Taylor and Ronnie Bell. He should be the new kick returner for the 49ers, especially over those two.