San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' road preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.
5:56 San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver recently mentioned on KNBR that Ricky Pearsall's shoulder injury occurred before the draft and the 49ers knew about it when they took him. Which means the first question at Shanahan's post-game press conference has to be about Pearsall's shoulder, not the game. Forget the game. It doesn't count. Pearsall is the first-round pick and if he misses Week 1, that's a major screw-up. Unfortunately, I didn't make the trip to Las Vegas because it's preseason. Hopefully one of my colleagues will ask the essential question.
6:00 Brandon Aiyuk is with the 49ers at the game according to The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Aiyuk is on the sideline before the game wearing a black sweat suit with no 49ers logos. Interesting. Maybe the 49ers and Aiyuk are getting close to finalizing an extension. Or maybe not. I don't know.
6:03 The starters are supposed to play tonight, so let's see if Brock Purdy can lead a touchdown drive. He couldn't in three attempts last week, but he was playing mostly with backups. This week, he should perform much better. But will the run defense peform well? Or is that still an issue? We haven't seen Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins play in the 49ers defense yet. Tonight will be their first action.