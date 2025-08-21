All 49ers

What to Expect From New 49ers WR Skyy Moore

The 49ers had been signing receivers up until this trade.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) carries the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Another new wide receiver has been added to the San Francisco 49ers.

This time, the 49ers have traded one for instead of signing a free agent. The 49ers acquired Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round 2027 draft picks.

It's obvious why the 49ers traded for Moore. They are desperate at wide receiver. It's been ravaged by injuries since they started training camp.

The position isn't going to get better by Week 1 either. Demarcus Robinson will be serving a three-game suspension, Brandon Aiyuk will still be out, and Jacob Cowing reinjured his hamstring, it seems.

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Right now, the 49ers are looking at Ricky Pearsall as their No. 1 receiver, and he's liable to pull a hamstring or an injury in general at any moment.

Jauan Jennings is also in a weird spot. The 49ers claim his calf injury is serious, which is probably true. But it's also possible he's milking it since he isn't getting a contract extension.

Acquiring Moore was out of desperation since the 49ers have constantly drawn from the free agency well. It's all dried up now, unless they go after Amari Cooper, who is out of their price range.

What to expect from Skyy Moore

With Moore aboard, the 49ers can use him in a variety of ways. He's capable of running the jet sweeps and handoffs that were used for Deebo Samuel.

He also has amazing speed to take the top off of a defense. However, expectations for Moore should be minimal. While the 49ers did give up draft capital to get him, it was barely anything.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) returns a kick against the New Orleans Saints during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Trading for Moore didn't derive from the idea of making him a role player. They traded for him because there was nothing left in free agency, and they needed someone decent to fill the depth chart.

If there is one real contribution that Moore might bring, it's as a punt returner. He returned one for an 88-yard touchdown in his last preseason game with the Chiefs.

This would mean that rookie Junior Bergen will be phased out and likely cut. He had a sweet moment in the first preseason game versus the Denver Broncos.

Perhaps the 49ers didn't see enough out of him after that. With Moore, he can give them usage as a returner and sufficient work as a receiver. Bergen was only drafted for special teams.

Trading for players usually brings excitement, but this one is not a needle mover. Bringing in Moore is for depth, a potential new special teams returner, and nothing more.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

