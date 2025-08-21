What to Expect From New 49ers WR Skyy Moore
Another new wide receiver has been added to the San Francisco 49ers.
This time, the 49ers have traded one for instead of signing a free agent. The 49ers acquired Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a swap of late-round 2027 draft picks.
It's obvious why the 49ers traded for Moore. They are desperate at wide receiver. It's been ravaged by injuries since they started training camp.
The position isn't going to get better by Week 1 either. Demarcus Robinson will be serving a three-game suspension, Brandon Aiyuk will still be out, and Jacob Cowing reinjured his hamstring, it seems.
Right now, the 49ers are looking at Ricky Pearsall as their No. 1 receiver, and he's liable to pull a hamstring or an injury in general at any moment.
Jauan Jennings is also in a weird spot. The 49ers claim his calf injury is serious, which is probably true. But it's also possible he's milking it since he isn't getting a contract extension.
Acquiring Moore was out of desperation since the 49ers have constantly drawn from the free agency well. It's all dried up now, unless they go after Amari Cooper, who is out of their price range.
What to expect from Skyy Moore
With Moore aboard, the 49ers can use him in a variety of ways. He's capable of running the jet sweeps and handoffs that were used for Deebo Samuel.
He also has amazing speed to take the top off of a defense. However, expectations for Moore should be minimal. While the 49ers did give up draft capital to get him, it was barely anything.
Trading for Moore didn't derive from the idea of making him a role player. They traded for him because there was nothing left in free agency, and they needed someone decent to fill the depth chart.
If there is one real contribution that Moore might bring, it's as a punt returner. He returned one for an 88-yard touchdown in his last preseason game with the Chiefs.
This would mean that rookie Junior Bergen will be phased out and likely cut. He had a sweet moment in the first preseason game versus the Denver Broncos.
Perhaps the 49ers didn't see enough out of him after that. With Moore, he can give them usage as a returner and sufficient work as a receiver. Bergen was only drafted for special teams.
Trading for players usually brings excitement, but this one is not a needle mover. Bringing in Moore is for depth, a potential new special teams returner, and nothing more.