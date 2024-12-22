49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Against the Miami Dolphins

All 49ers

The 49ers will have their best pass rusher today.

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Defensive end Nick Bosa officially is active for the 49ers' Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Bosa has an oblique injury which forced him to miss practice completely on Thursday. He played through the injury last Thursday in the 49ers' do-or-die game against the Rams, which the 49ers lost. Now they have less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs. So you'd understand if the 49ers didn't play him.

But Bosa is a captain, and this week he said these final three games will determine who wants to be on the 49ers and who doesn't. If that's how he feels, he needs to play to show his teammates that he wants to be here. Bosa needs to set the tone so that his team can rise to his expectations.

Still, it would be a shame if Bosa further injured his oblique in a game that essentially doesn't matter. This is a glorified preseason game -- the only thing the 49ers are playing for is pride. Which means the 49ers would be better off losing this game, because a loss would improve their draft position and a win would hurt it.

You'd think the 49ers would want to be as cautious as possible and sit any players with lingering injuries. But finishing this season strong seems important to them. Let's see if Bosa can propel the 49ers to a win today.

