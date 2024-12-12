49ers Defensive End Nick Bosa Will Play Against the Rams
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers will have their best pass rusher tonight when they face the Los Angeles Rams.
Nick Bosa is expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bosa hasn't played since Week 11 when he injured his hip/oblique during the second half of the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. A couple weeks prior, he injured his other oblique during a practice, so he hasn't been fully healthy since before the 49ers' bye week.
Bosa's return comes at the perfect time.
The 49ers have a must-win game tonight and they probably couldn't win it without him. They're facing Matthew Stafford, an elite quarterback who can make throws Brock Purdy can't. To beat Stafford, the 49ers must pressure him, particularly up the middle, because he like to step up in the pocket.
When the 49ers lost to the Rams in Week 3, Bosa played but didn't sack Stafford. As a result, the Rams scored 27 points without Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua and the 49ers lost. Now both Kupp and Nacua are healthy. Which means the 49ers will need the best game of the season from Bosa, who's their highest-paid player.
In addition to Bosa, the 49ers will have linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga, two defenders who didn't play against the Rams earlier this season. Perhaps those two will be the difference and provide a spark for a defense that got shredded by Stafford just a few months ago.