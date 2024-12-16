49ers-Dolphins: An Early Scouting Report on Miami
Sunday was quiet day for the San Francisco 49ers.
They were able to rest and unplug from football after playing on Thursday night. For 49ers fans, it likely meant a stress-free and happy day. You can't say that about the Miami Dolphins, who the 49ers will face next in Week 16.
Since the 49ers were off, I decided to watch the Dolphins take on the Houston Texans to get an early scouting report. And boy, the 49ers will most likely be favored to win this game. The Dolphins are the definition of average with mediocre stretches and it's because of their quarterback.
Tua Tagovailoa was awful against the Texans. He threw three horrible interceptions and lost one fumble. Now, I know interceptions are always bad, but some interceptions are worse than others when you look a them. The ones Tagovailoa threw against Houston made me question myself.
That's how bad his picks were. I ended up questioning what I was doing. It was like I suffered second-hand mediocrity. That is how dumbfounding his interceptions were and I really shouldn't have been. This is who he is. He's a quarterback who cannot perform against winning teams.
The 49ers are by far a winning team, but they do boast a pretty strong defense. Multiple turnovers should be tallied by the 49ers' defense when they play the Dolphins. Plus, the 49ers are familiar with Mike McDaniel's offense. Familiarity has always favored the 49ers when it's a former Kyle Shanahan coach. The Dolphins might not have Jaylen Waddle on hand either, so it makes their offense easier to focus on.
It's simple: lock in on Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith, and De'Von Achane. Tagovailoa threw two interceptions trying to force it to Hill and Smith. The 49ers will need to bait him into throwing it in the middle. It's what the Texans did when they played a safety in a "robber" role where his zone is in the middle of the field after typically dropping off his upfield position.
Defeating the Dolphins should be relatively easy, but that's been the case throughout the season for the 49ers. Easy games never end up that way for them. I just can't see them losing this game after watching how Miami looked in their last game. The Dolphins are worse than them.
It'll be a "mid-off" battle between two very average-to-below average teams in Week 16.
