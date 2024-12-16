All 49ers

49ers-Dolphins: An Early Scouting Report on Miami

Here is an early scouting report on the Dolphins from their loss to the Texans and how the 49ers matchup with them in Week 16.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sunday was quiet day for the San Francisco 49ers.

They were able to rest and unplug from football after playing on Thursday night. For 49ers fans, it likely meant a stress-free and happy day. You can't say that about the Miami Dolphins, who the 49ers will face next in Week 16.

Since the 49ers were off, I decided to watch the Dolphins take on the Houston Texans to get an early scouting report. And boy, the 49ers will most likely be favored to win this game. The Dolphins are the definition of average with mediocre stretches and it's because of their quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa was awful against the Texans. He threw three horrible interceptions and lost one fumble. Now, I know interceptions are always bad, but some interceptions are worse than others when you look a them. The ones Tagovailoa threw against Houston made me question myself.

That's how bad his picks were. I ended up questioning what I was doing. It was like I suffered second-hand mediocrity. That is how dumbfounding his interceptions were and I really shouldn't have been. This is who he is. He's a quarterback who cannot perform against winning teams.

The 49ers are by far a winning team, but they do boast a pretty strong defense. Multiple turnovers should be tallied by the 49ers' defense when they play the Dolphins. Plus, the 49ers are familiar with Mike McDaniel's offense. Familiarity has always favored the 49ers when it's a former Kyle Shanahan coach. The Dolphins might not have Jaylen Waddle on hand either, so it makes their offense easier to focus on.

It's simple: lock in on Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith, and De'Von Achane. Tagovailoa threw two interceptions trying to force it to Hill and Smith. The 49ers will need to bait him into throwing it in the middle. It's what the Texans did when they played a safety in a "robber" role where his zone is in the middle of the field after typically dropping off his upfield position.

Defeating the Dolphins should be relatively easy, but that's been the case throughout the season for the 49ers. Easy games never end up that way for them. I just can't see them losing this game after watching how Miami looked in their last game. The Dolphins are worse than them.

It'll be a "mid-off" battle between two very average-to-below average teams in Week 16.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

