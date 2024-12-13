Dre Greenlaw is the Lone Bright Spot in the Loss to the Rams
Losing to the Los Angeles Rams crushed any hope of the San Francisco 49ers making the playoffs.
It's tough to find anything positive for the 49ers after such a grueling loss. However, there is one positive that stands out the most and it's with Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw is the lone bright spot in the 49ers' loss to the Rams.
He made his season debut after working his way back from a torn Achilles. Greenlaw suffered the injury in the Super Bowl 10 months ago. It felt rather quick for him to return, so there was likely going to be a snap count placed on him. It was also likely he would look rusty out there.
That wasn't the case at all. Greenlaw picked up right where he left off before his injury. He looked like the impactful and emotional leader the 49ers' defense has leaned on since he got there in 2019. It was evident how significant of a player he is to them both when he was on and off the field. Imagine if the 49ers had Greenlaw sooner or since Week 1. It's clear that he's been a missing piece.
“It felt good. It felt good to be out there with my brothers running around and having fun, man. It felt good," Greenlaw said of his return. “I missed, I guess, letting my anger and frustration out. I like going to hit people sometimes [laugh] and that lets a lot of frustration out. Just makes me feel better, I don't know. I miss everything about it. The fans going out there in Levi's, playing next to Fred, and that feeling of playing next to him everything about it.
Speaking of Fred Warner, there was no one more excited and happy about his return than him.
“It meant everything," said Fred Warner on Greenlaw's return. "We shared a moment before we went out and through the tunnel. Everything that he's gone through and his journey with rehab and thinking about that moment in the Super Bowl and being able to finally go out there and be with him again, it meant everything. He looked like Dre Greenlaw from the moment we started.”
To see Greenlaw look as good as he did against the Rams was unreal. No one would've blamed if he looked hesitant, slow, and whiffed a couple of tackles. He hasn't played in a game since sustaining the most significant injury of his life. But Greenlaw went out there and played it as if nothing happened.
“It was great to see him. I love having him," said Nick Bosa. "He's probably my favorite teammate to ever play with, college and pros. He's an absolute dog and he was showing it. To come after a year of not playing and look like that, it’s pretty impressive.”
The love and praise that Greenlaw received from nearly every teammate after the game is indicative of what he means to the 49ers. Even if he was half of what he was against the Rams, he still would've given the 49ers that energy that they have been missing. Greenlaw is the tone-setter and an unofficial captain on the 49ers that players look to for influence.
“It was great. It was amazing," said Charvarius Ward on Greenlaw's performance. "He saw the first half. He was making all kinds of tackles. He was doing his thing. I don't know when he went out but I’m pretty sure when he went out, you could tell a little bit. They started moving the ball a little bit more.”
It was unfortunate Greenlaw had to exit the game in the third quarter. He was playing incredibly well and was making his teammates better. Thankfully he wasn't stubborn to play through what was nagging him. He's usually a player that will tough it out.
“This knee kind of felt a little weird, so I just wanted to protect myself a little bit. The knee kind of didn't feel right and everything kind of got a little tight. Got to make sure I use precaution on it.”
It was just one game, or rather one half, of football, but it's tough to imagine the 49ers not re-signing Greenlaw. The last games of the season will be huge for Greenlaw and the 49ers to see if they are meant for a reunion. If he performs anywhere close to what he did against the Rams, you might as well pencil in his return.
He's a player the 49ers won't want to lose and a team Greenlaw won't want to leave.