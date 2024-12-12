49ers Linebacker Dre Greenlaw Will Play Against the Rams
More good news for the 49ers.
Dre Greenlaw will make his season debut tonight against the Los Angeles Rams, according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's unclear how the 49ers plan to use him in his first game action in 10 months, but it's safe to assume he'll be on the field quite a bit.
Greenlaw tore his Achilles jogging onto the field between series during the Super Bowl. Before he went down, the 49ers defense was playing quite well against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. After Greenlaw went down, the Chiefs moved the ball at will. He's that important to the 49ers.
Greenlaw most likely will replace Dee Winters as the 49ers' strongside linebacker. Winters typically plays 10 to 20 snaps per game and comes off the field when the 49ers use their nickel defense. That seems like a sensible way to get Greenlaw's feet wet.
Remember, Christian McCaffrey was rusty after missing a few months with Achilles tendonitis. Which means Greenlaw most likely will be rusty, too. It's unrealistic to expect him to be the Greenlaw we remember right away. If he simply can make a big hit or two early in the game, he'll provide an emotional boost to his teammates. And they could use an emotional boost considering they've been flat in most of their games this season.
If Greenlaw can help the 49ers' run defense too, even better. Because Rams running back Kyren Williams scored three touchdowns against the 49ers in Week 3. Maybe Greenlaw can shut him down near the goal line.