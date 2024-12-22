49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Will Play Against the Miami Dolphins

All 49ers

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) runs with the ball for a touchdown San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) runs with the ball for a touchdown San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
MIAMI -- The 49ers' chances of winning just increased significantly.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw officially is active for the 49ers' Week 16 road game against the Miami Dolphins. Greenlaw left last week's loss to the Rams at halftime with a knee injury and limped out of the locker room afterward. But it seems he simply was sore after not playing football for nearly a year.

Greenlaw made his season debut last week after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. And while the calf connected to his surgically-repaired Achilles was noticeably smaller than his other calf, he played like he never missed any time. He played 27 of the 30 defensive snaps in the first half and recorded a whopping eight tackles before leaving the game.

In one sense, the 49ers need Greenlaw to play today because the recently suspended linebacker De'Vondre Campbell for the rest of the season without pay because he refused to enter last week's loss to the Rams after Greenlaw went down. The 49ers had benched Campbell that day in favor of Greenlaw and Campbell was upset. So the 49ers are thin at the position.

But in another sense, the 49ers really don't need Greenlaw to play today because this game is meaningless. They have less than one percent chance to make the playoffs. Sitting Greenlaw and protecting him from further injury would be smart considering he's had so many injury issues in his career and he's critical to their future.

Let's see if they made the right call.

