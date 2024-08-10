49ers @ Titans Preseason Week 1 Live Blog
This is the live blog for the 49ers' preseason Week 1 road game against the Tennessee Titans. I'll update this after every drive with information and analysis from my living room.
3:30 The following players did not travel with the team to Nashville: Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams. Every player except Bosa stayed home because they're injured. It's unclear why Bosa didn't make the trip.
3:35 The 49ers reportedly have re-engaged Aiyuk in contract negotiations are are optimistic that they'll get a deal done. Optimistic is a strange word choice. It's not a mystery what it will take to get Aiyuk to agree to an extension -- $28 million per season. So far, the 49ers haven't offered more than $26 million per season. If they offer $28 million per season, I'm almost positive they'll get the deal done. If they offer less than $28 million per season, I'm extremely confident they won't get a deal done. This seems like a fairly black-and-white negotiation. What's taking the 49ers so long? Either show Aiyuk the money or trade him to Pittsburgh. There is no third option.
3:37 There has been absolutely zero word on the status of left tackle Trent Williams. Have the 49ers been in contact with his agent? Are they making progress toward a restructured deal? Or have the 49ers taken a hard line with Williams? People are so focused on Aiyuk that no one has reported anything of substance about Williams in weeks.
FIRST QUARTER
4:07 The 49ers get the ball first. Ronnie Bell returns the opening kickoff 18 yards to the 49ers 26.
4:15 On 1st and goal from the 4, Jordan Mason blasts his way through the tackles for a touchdown. Mason rushed 6 times for 34 yards during that drive. His longest run went for 13 yards. What a wonderful running back. Time to take him out of the game.
4:16 Brandon Allen was 3 of 5 for 45 yards during that drive. His best play was a 21-yard completion to Ronnie Bell on 3rd and 9. Bell can play.
49ers 7, Titans 0.
4:19 The 49ers give up a 58-yard kickoff return to their 30. Jalen Graham and George Odum missed tackles and then a coach on the sideline was penalized 15 yards for interfering with the play. Ugly play all around.
4:25 On 3rd and goal from the 3, Dee Winters hits Will Levis hard at the goal line to prevent a touchdown, but Ambry Thomas, who's terrible, commits a defensive holding penalty in the end zone which gives the Titans first and goal from the 1. On that play, Levis scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak.
49ers 7, Titans 7.
4:33 On 3rd and 9 from the 49ers 41, Brandon Allen scrambles, throws an incomplete pass and Nick Zakelj is flagged for being an inelligble man downfield. Then the 49ers punt and give up a 26-yard return to the Titans 36. Special teams has been especially awful so far.
SECOND QUARTER
4:47 On 2nd and goal from the 3, Tajae Spears rushes through the right side of the 49ers defensive line for a touchdown. The Titans are playing their starters while the 49ers are playing lots of backups.
49ers 7, Titans 14.
4:51 On 3rd and 3 from the 49ers 39, Brandon Allen throws a deep pass that hits Tay Martin in the hands as he dives but he drops it and the 49ers go three and out. Cody Schrader had a nice six-yard run during that series. After the punt, the Titans take over at their 20.