Brandon Aiyuk Fires Back at the 49ers: "Two Options. Pick One."
Just when you think the Brandon Aiyuk saga might end, it keeps going.
Yesterday, The NFL Network reported that the 49ers and Aiyuk's agent have resumed contract negotiations and that there's optimism that an extension will get done that keeps Aiyuk on the 49ers long term.
A few hours after this was reported, Aiyuk responded on Instagram, writing: "Niners be in the media everyday lol, it’s two options out there pick one and stop dropping reports simple."
I guess Aiyuk isn't as optimistic.
It seems clear the initial report came from the 49ers. And it's great that they're feeling optimistic. But it's no mystery what it will take to get Aiyuk to agree to an extension. He wants $28 million per season and they haven't offered more than $26 million per season. If they want him, they have to offer him the same deal that the Steelers have offered Aiyuk.
There's nothing left to negotiate, no meeting in the middle. Either give him $28 million per season or send him to the Steelers so they can give him $28 million per season. Keeping him and forcing him to play on the fifth-year option is not an option because if Aiyuk is miserable, he can make the 49ers miserable, too. And they don't need a giant distraction during their quest to finally win a Super Bowl under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
If the 49ers are optimistic a deal will get done, that could mean they're confident Aiyuk will compromise, which he won't do.
They could offer him $28 million per season right now. What are they waiting for?