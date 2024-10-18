Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A With Chiefs Writer Ahead of 49ers Matchup
The Super Bowl LVIII rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs is drawing closer and closer for the San Francisco 49ers.
While the stakes aren't anywhere near as high as last time, this is still a pivotal game for the 49ers. It doesn't matter how much they try to play down this matchup. This game is a huge one for the 49ers. Familiarity with the Chiefs will prove beneficial to the 49ers in this game.
However, the Chiefs aren't the same team as they were in the Super Bowl eight months ago. I stepped behind enemy lines to understand how the Chiefs have changed this season. The amazing Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs on SI was gracious enough to offer me detailed insight on the Chiefs ahead of the Week 7 matchup with the 49ers.
Injuries aside, what are the key differences with the Chiefs since the 49ers saw them in the Super Bowl? Or have the injuries completely changed them?
JF: Let's start with the defense. While Steve Spagnuolo's unit parted ways with L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson has emerged as a legitimate cornerback No. 2 and is allowing Trent McDuffie to assume the role of traveling with opposing top wideouts. Willie Gay Jr.'s departure at linebacker paved the way for Leo Chenal to emerge as a Swiss Army knife of sorts. Up front, the biggest difference is defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton playing by far the best football of his career and also getting more opportunities next to Chris Jones. Offensively, it's the exact injury storyline you mentioned. With no Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Rashee Rice, or Isiah Pacheco, this Chiefs offense is just trying to get by. A lot is the same, but the Kansas City attack will look different on Sunday afternoon.
Patrick Mahomes isn’t having the eye popping numbers we’re accustomed to seeing. What’s attributing to that?
JF: This is an opinion I held a season ago, but it seems a lot more popular this time around: Mahomes simply isn't playing at the level he should be. Even with one of the league's best running games and an offensive line that lesser quarterbacks would kill for, the two-time MVP has been out of sorts with his timing. That, combined with questionable decision-making and iffy pocket presence, has him being merely good instead of the hands-down best player in football. The injuries surely play a role, as does the talent around him and his coaching staff but for the first time in his career, a lot of Mahomes's shortcomings fall squarely on him. Outside of Week 1's game against the Baltimore Ravens, 'vintage' Mahomes is hard to come by these days.
What’s been going on at left tackle? It doesn’t look like it’s solidified this year, which certainly will have Nick Bosa excited.
JF: From the moment he got picked in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, folks expected Kingsley Suamataia to have the inside edge on the starting left tackle job. After an excellent training camp and preseason debut, the BYU product was given the keys to the car but got baptized by fire against Trey Hendrickson in Week 2. In a shocking move despite the struggles, Andy Reid went back to 2023 third-rounder Wanya Morris late in that very game. Morris, while imperfect, has generally been OK in the role since then and is once again starting coming out of the bye. Week 7 will obviously be a gargantuan test for Morris, and one that could go a long way towards sorting out the LT situation.
Why does Steve Spagnuolo always have success against Kyle Shanahan?
JF: I think this says way more about Spagnuolo than Shanahan, who is undoubtedly one of the very best offensive minds and head coaches in the entire sport. Some of it can be attributed to the patented late-season boost Spagnuolo's defense routinely has, but it's also simply a Hall of Fame-caliber defensive coordinator always being prepared at a unique level. The Chiefs' secondary has traditionally been very aggressive with talented wideouts, and Chris Jones is one of the top game-wreckers in the sport. It's also worth mentioning that both Super Bowl matchups between these clubs were very close to going the other way. Sometimes, the Patrick Mahomes effect can help make the defense look better as well. One would be hard-pressed to find a better game-planner than Spagnuolo, though.
What is a weakness of the Chiefs that the 49ers can try to exploit? And what’s your prediction?
JF: While this year's San Francisco defense hasn't necessarily been elite under Nick Sorensen, it's still challenging to face. Quick pressures seem to be a successful component of the group, which could play right into their favor against someone like Morris. The Chiefs' passing offense, ironically, still has the jury out on it and Mahomes isn't taking chances down the field unless they're ill-advised decisions. A lot of conventional wisdom for preparing against the elite quarterback is going out the window this year. With that said, I'm feeling a narrow 27-23 win for the Chiefs only because of their promising showing against the New Orleans Saints prior to the bye. The 49ers undoubtedly need this one more and are an awesome team despite the record, so don't take that call as a slight. It'll be a close outing once again, and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the home team won.
For additional coverage of the Chiefs, follow Jordan on X @footenoted and check out Kansas City Chiefs on SI for the best Chiefs content.