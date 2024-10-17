How 49ers QB Brock Purdy is Stepping Up This Season
Being without Christian McCaffrey should've weakened the San Francisco 49ers dramatically.
To have the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year out would've ruined most offenses. But that hasn't been the case. The 49ers have several All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber skill players to keep them efficient. It's more than enough to mitigate the loss of McCaffrey for the time being.
However, it isn't just the skill players who are shrinking the hole left by McCaffrey. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been stepping up this season for the 49ers. From the moment McCaffrey was placed on Injured Reserve, the pressure on Purdy's shoulders increased. This was his chance to prove that he didn't need his best offensive weapon.
With him in a contract year that is sure to be extremely lucrative when given, he needed to pass this test—the test that he wasn't a product of the talent around him. Being without McCaffrey was his first test since he's never started a game without him. Then, it intensified when Deebo Samuel and George Kittle also missed the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
He has answered the call and stepped up with every challenge. He has become the main reason the 49ers are sustaining drives, which was McCaffrey's job before. Purdy has gained a first down on a career-high 40.9 percent of his dropbacks this season, leading all quarterbacks, per Next Gen Stats. He's keeping the offense clicking, which is pivotal with McCaffrey out.
Purdy has averaged his longest time to throw (3.17 seconds) by almost a quarter of a second and is scrambling to run at more than twice the rate of any other season of his career (8.4 percent). He has picked up 11 first downs on scramble runs (third-most in the NFL) and picked up an additional seven first downs on scramble passes (tied-third most).
Where he is failing to step up is in the red zone. That is where he is struggling. He does so well to get the offense into position there, but once they're there, he flatlines. Of course, the issues aren't solely his fault. Kyle Shanahan isn't doing him many favors either. Shanahan needs to be better with his play-calling and overall creativity. But Purdy is the quarterback. He has admitted himself that he needs to be better there as well.
"Everybody’s sort of had their moments in the red zone, including myself with reads, protection, guys picking up certain guys," Purdy said. "And that’s what it comes down to, man. It takes 11 guys to do their job really well and then for us to be on point when it comes to the throw and catch. And so, that’s what it comes down to."
The 49ers did a much better job coming away with touchdowns in the red zone against the Seattle Seahawks. However, Seattle isn't an amazing team. Putting up those touchdowns against them should be expected given their offense. The real test for them will come in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That will be the final team for Purdy to prove that he's been stepping up this season.