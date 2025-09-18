One Area the 49ers Will Find Challenging Versus the Cardinals
Someone's zero has got to go.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals square off on Sunday with both teams undefeated. These two have put on quite a few battles over the years.
Defeating the Cardinals will not be a walk in the park. There is one area where the 49ers will find it the most challenging when they face the Cardinals in Week 3.
The challenging area will be bringing down and getting a lot of pressure on Kyler Murray. Yes, his athleticism, quickness, and mobility is what makes it difficult.
The 49ers struggle to get Murray to the ground because of that. He's like the greased-up, deaf guy from the television series Family Guy. No one can catch him easily.
However, what Murray has done incredibly well through two games this season is getting the ball out of his hands fast. That's always the top way to negate a pass rush.
Murray's time to throw is the third-quickest among all quarterbacks at 2.55 seconds, per Next Gen Stats. He's doing his offensive linemen a favor by being so adept at it.
Murray's quick release time could have something to do with him being the eighth-most blitzed quarterback. His internal time clock is sped up since he sees extra defenders rushing at him.
By getting the ball out fast, he renders the blitzes and regular pressures null and void. That's why he's the eighth-lowest quarterback who faces pressure through two games.
The bright side is that the 49ers' pass rush is one of the fastest at delivering pressure. It's going to come down to which side is faster: Murray or the 49ers' pass rush?
It'll be a challenge that the 49ers certainly welcome, especially for Robert Saleh. He lines up his players in various ways throughout the game to keep offenses guessing.
The best way the 49ers will get pressure and sack Murray will come from Saleh's specialized blitzes. Look for rookie Upton Stout to play a huge role in this game.
He registered his first career sack in Week 2. He has the speed to close the distance with Murray to tally his second sack or at least throw Murray off.
This is a key matchup to pay close attention to as it will play a significant factor in whether the 49ers win or not.