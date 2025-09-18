All 49ers

One Area the 49ers Will Find Challenging Versus the Cardinals

There is one area the 49ers will have a tough time with when they face the Cardinals in Week 3.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the backfield against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles out of the backfield against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Someone's zero has got to go.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals square off on Sunday with both teams undefeated. These two have put on quite a few battles over the years.

Defeating the Cardinals will not be a walk in the park. There is one area where the 49ers will find it the most challenging when they face the Cardinals in Week 3.

One Area the 49ers Will Find Challenging Versus the Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1).
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The challenging area will be bringing down and getting a lot of pressure on Kyler Murray. Yes, his athleticism, quickness, and mobility is what makes it difficult.

The 49ers struggle to get Murray to the ground because of that. He's like the greased-up, deaf guy from the television series Family Guy. No one can catch him easily.

However, what Murray has done incredibly well through two games this season is getting the ball out of his hands fast. That's always the top way to negate a pass rush.

Murray's time to throw is the third-quickest among all quarterbacks at 2.55 seconds, per Next Gen Stats. He's doing his offensive linemen a favor by being so adept at it.

Murray's quick release time could have something to do with him being the eighth-most blitzed quarterback. His internal time clock is sped up since he sees extra defenders rushing at him.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20)
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) runs from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

By getting the ball out fast, he renders the blitzes and regular pressures null and void. That's why he's the eighth-lowest quarterback who faces pressure through two games.

The bright side is that the 49ers' pass rush is one of the fastest at delivering pressure. It's going to come down to which side is faster: Murray or the 49ers' pass rush?

It'll be a challenge that the 49ers certainly welcome, especially for Robert Saleh. He lines up his players in various ways throughout the game to keep offenses guessing.

The best way the 49ers will get pressure and sack Murray will come from Saleh's specialized blitzes. Look for rookie Upton Stout to play a huge role in this game.

He registered his first career sack in Week 2. He has the speed to close the distance with Murray to tally his second sack or at least throw Murray off.

This is a key matchup to pay close attention to as it will play a significant factor in whether the 49ers win or not.

Read more 49ers on SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News