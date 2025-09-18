All 49ers

One 49ers Starter is Helping Unlock the Defense’s Potential

There is one 49ers starter who is playing a significant role in unlocking the defense's potential.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
One of, if not the main, reasons the San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 is thanks to the defense.

What was supposed to be a bumpy start for the defense has turned into a hot one. The rookies have surprisingly looked solid, and the run defense has greatly improved.

However, there is one 49ers starter who is helping unlock the defense’s potential.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53).
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

That starter is linebacker Dee Winters. 

The energy, speed, and violence he’s brought through two games have been intoxicating. Linebackers who have those traits fully unlock the 49ers’ defense. 

First and foremost, it helps set the tone. Most importantly, Robert Saleh can feel at ease dropping his secondary deep into coverage.

That means he has Fred Warrner and Winters handing around the sticks or within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage to clean up anything underneath. 

Saleh can feel at ease sending slot cornerback Upton Stout on a blitz. It can only work if Winters has that energy, speed, and violence. 

If he didn’t, he would get picked on in a heartbeat. It is thanks to that ability that he has been able to help unlock the defense.

It was always going to be tough to replace Dre Greenlaw. Yet, Winters is doing a fine job of shrinking the hole. If he keeps this up, he will have fully replaced Greenlaw. 

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53)
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Watching the jump he’s made from 2024 to now is invigorating. Even Kyle Shanahan has noticed the massive improvement Winters has made. 

“I think a lot. I think Dee Winters is a guy we wanted to get in there early. He ended up getting a high ankle sprain last year and kept zinging it,” Shanahan said. “But, once he kind of got in there and started going consistently and staying healthy, you could see it towards the end of the year.”

“Then just this entire offseason, getting all the reps in OTAs, all the reps in training camp, staying healthy so he didn't have any setbacks. Dee’s made of the right stuff and he just gets better the more he is out there.”

Winters cited during training camp that he worked on improving the mental aspect of his game. That’s what allows him to play so fast because he can confidently decipher what he sees as the play unfolds.

And the fact that he’s playing for Saleh, who already makes it easy on his players to read plays, only props up his skills. 

The defense can be run exactly as it’s supposed to and more, especially if he sustains this level and ascends as the season progresses.

