Key Factors to Watch in 49ers vs Vikings
The 49ers showed who they are Week 1 against the Jets, a hard hitting football team that is one of the best teams in the league. Now they get the chance to prove it by righting a wrong from last season in the Vikings. With a new QB at the helm in Minnesota, it creates an interesting matchup between these two teams. But who will be the key pieces who decide it?
1. Sam Darnold
Last season Sam Darnold got the best preparation possible for this very game, being QB2 on the 49ers. Darnold had the pleasure of learning how to become a better and smarter QB like Brock Purdy. He learned how this 49ers offense is able to click. He bettered himself as a player, as shown in Week 1, and got to learn all the strengths and weaknesses of this team. Everything he learned comes into play here. He can inform the defense on certain plays and looks, he can take that teaching from Kyle on better footwork and limiting errors. He has the cheat sheet to the test, but is it going to work? That's where it gets shaky. It appears as if Sarnold has all the cards in this game, but then I begin to realize it's Sam Darnold. A great talent, but has never put it together. Then I read stats that reinforce it, the last time Sam Darnold had two passing touchdowns in consecutive games was in 2019. Whichever side you choose to look at it really comes down to what you think of Sam Darnold. But this certainly feels like one of those games where Darnold will either be the best he's been or terrible.
2. Brock Purdy
Might as well get the better QB on this list too. Brian Flores loves to blitz so very much. No team has blitzed more than the Vikings since the start of last season, the key issue here is the fact that Purdy is excellent when blitzed. Purdy ranked #1 in the league in pass yards per attempt while blitzed. Purdy has proven that he is a smart QB who won't let the blitz stress him out. So will the Vikings blitz less or more? Who knows, but what Purdy needs to do is be ready for whatever pass rush is coming his way.
3. Nick Sorensen
We all know that Nick Sorensen understands how to defend against the pass. He has been in a CB coach role his entire career, my question is what will he do about Aaron Jones? Aaron Jones might be getting older, but he is still an elite RB on any team. And if that isn't enough they have a top 10 Offensive Line. The Vikings have the capability to continue from last season and break the 49ers hearts if Sorensen doesn't come into this game right. Stop the run, once that is done Nick Bosa can run wild on a passing Sam Darnold all night long.