49ers QB Brock Purdy Sizes Up the Minnesota Vikings Defense
SANTA CLARA -- Last season, the 49ers flew to Minnesota, scord 17 points and lost. It was one of their worst offensive performances of the season.
Granted, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel didn't play. But Christian McCaffrey did, and he gained just 45 rushing yards on 15 carries. The Vikings shut him down. This time, he most likely will sit out with Achilles tendonitis. So the 49ers could have another tough matchup with this defense.
On Thursday, Purdy was asked what makes the Vikings defense uniquely difficult to face. Here's what Purdy said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: Obviously, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores does a lot of blitzing and different looks they like to throw at you. What do you remember about last year and how can that kind of help you this week?
PURDY: “I don't know, he does a lot of different looks and different things and makes you think that it's going to be one thing and it can be that or go to something completely different. And so, he does a good job with that. I think one of the best in the league with just disguises in general. And so, last year we had obviously a whole game against him and got some really good looks from him and some tough situations that he puts you in, especially as a quarterback trying to make a decision and stuff. It was a good experience last year and there's some things that I had to learn from. I had a year of film and stuff and this week of practice so we're excited for it.”
ME: Lots of teams run a version of your defensive scheme. Is what they're running in Minnesota really unique? Is it tough to prepare for because you don't really see it very much?
PURDY: “I would say so. Yeah, like you get into some teams throughout the league where you know what they're running, they're in quarters, three-deep, man, like you know what they're running. With Minnesota, it's sort of an illusion fest. They want to make it seem like they're doing this and then post snap they're dropping eight into every which way. So, they do a lot. It's hard for us to just grasp exactly what they're doing. So, I think a lot of it is dropping back and post-snap seeing the shell, the safeties, who's coming, who's not and where I need to go with the ball from there. But it's definitely one of those outliers of a scheme that you have to get ready for.”
Q: Is part of what makes it effective in Minnesota the fact that it's so loud and it's hard to communicate?
PURDY: “Yeah, for sure. I think that's definitely a component of the game. Being in the huddle, screaming the play, breaking, and then you're not being able to hear guys and yell and make audibles. It's all signals and like I said, we're on silent cadence, which is a whole other dynamic from playing at home. And so, it's totally different. But there's some good things that can come from it just in terms of the preparation and being ready for those moments and executing. Sometimes the best executed games are on the road with crazy environments because you have to be more in tune to the little things. So there's pros and cons to it. But Minnesota's one of those places where you have to be on top of your stuff or else you can get exposed.”