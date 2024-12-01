Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Bills Sunday Night Game
BUFFALO -- This might sound crazy, but the snow should help the 49ers on Sunday night.
Normally, the cold weather would help the home team, but the snow should make it difficult for both teams to score. And that's good news for the 49ers considering the Bills average 29.1 points per game. The snow could be an equalizer.
Brock Purdy will attempt to play after missing last week with a shoulder injury. He says he's 100 percent healthy, but I still think the 49ers will be cautious with him and pass as infrequently as possible.
Three years ago, the Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 in Buffalo while passing just three times. I think the 49ers will try to do something similar tonight. Purdy potentially has a compromised throwing arm, plus he lacks velocity to begin with. He might run more than he passes in this game.
Don't be surprised if Christian McCaffrey runs the ball 20 times, Jordan Mason runs the ball 10 times, Isaac Guerendo runs the ball 5 times, Purdy runs the ball 5 times and Deebo Samuel runs it three times. The 49ers have every reason to use all of their running backs for the first time since McCaffrey returned from bilateral Achilles tendonitis.
When Purdy passes, expect him to fake the handoff and roll out of the pocket because the left side of the offensive line will be out. I'm talking both Trent Williams and Aaron Banks.
If the 49ers had their full offensive line, they might have enough to pull off the upset. But for now, it looks like they'll lose a low-scoring game.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 13, Bills 17.