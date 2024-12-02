San Francisco 49ers 10, Buffalo Bills 35: Grades
BUFFALO -- The 49ers just lost 35-10 to the Buffalo Bills. Now the 49ers are 5-7 and all alone in last place in the NFC West. Here are their grades for this performance.
QUARTERBACK: F
Brock Purdy was awful. He threw for just 94 yards, his quarterback rating was a hideous 74.8 and he fumbled because the ball slipped out of his hand when he was attempting to throw it. This happens to him at least once every time he plays in wet conditions. Which means he's not a franchise quarterback. Franchise quarterbacks have to be able to play well in all conditions -- see Josh Allen, whose quarterback rating tonight was 141.3. He's a franchise quarterback. Purdy is a good story, a story that has reached its end. I'm not saying they have to get rid of Purdy, but they can't extend his contract and they have to find another quarterback this offseason. And Kirk Cousins isn't the answer.
RUNNING BACKS: A
Christian McCaffrey played well until he left the game with a PCL injury that could end his season. Turns out the 49ers were way too aggressive with McCaffrey and should have worked him back onto the field slowly. There was no need to overuse McCaffrey considering Jordan Mason averaged 6 yards per carry tonight and Isaac Guerendo scored a touchdown. Those three should have been splitting carries the whole time.
FULLBACK: F-MINUS-MINUS
Touched the ball once and fumbled the season away at the goal line. Tragic.
WIDE RECEIVERS: D
Jauan Jennings had three catches for 56 yards -- he's one of the few players on the team who has given his best effort every week. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel had another terrible game -- four catches for 20 yards. And Ricky Pearsall had no catches for the third game in a row. I'm starting to think he was the wrong pick in Round 1.
TIGHT ENDS: D
George Kittle blocked well but caught just 1 pass for 7 yards.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: C
They blocked very well in the run game despite not having Trent Williams and Aaron Banks, but they struggled in pass protection as they have all season.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: F
They gave up 220 rushing yards and sacked Josh Allen a grand total of zero times. Pathetic.
LINEBACKERS: F
Fred Warner recorded just four tackles as he attempted to play through cramps and a fractured ankle. He's a liability right now.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: F
They gave up two touchdown catches and missed a bunch of tackles in the run game. Ji'Ayir Brown is not a starting-caliber safety. The 49ers need to replace him this offseason.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
Jake Moody missed two field goals -- he shouldn't be on the team. Deebo Samuel had a 60-yard kickoff return, but he also fumbled on a kickoff return and the Bills recovered. He also shouldn't be on the team.
COACHES: F-MINUS
For the second week in a row, Kyle Shanahan's team did not compete. The players seemed like they knew they were going to lose. Shanahan's game plan was terrible. He couldn't get the ball to George Kittle, the best receiver on the team and one of the few players who still seems hungry. All season, Shanahan has coached like a guy who got a huge extension last year and has nothing left to prove. It almost seems like he's daring the 49ers to fire him -- that's how bad he has been. And his players have followed his lead. With the exception of Jordan Mason, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle, the 49ers have played like a team that has gotten paid big bucks and has nothing left to prove. The 49ers need to clean house and get rid of all the people who are complacent and satisfied. And that includes Shanahan. He's the most complacent person on the team. And he ran out of fresh ideas years ago. Let's see if the 49ers have to courage to do what must be done.