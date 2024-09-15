San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings Week 2 Live Blog
MINNEAPOLIS -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 road game against the Minnesota Vikings. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
10:50 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Talanoa Hufanga, Dee Winters, Joshua Dobbs, Darrell Luter Jr. and Ben Bartch.
10:51 Here are the Vikings inactives: Jordan Addison, Brett Rypien, Fabian Moreau, Dwight McGlothern, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jalen Redmond and Walter Rouse.
10:52 We know the 49ers can run the ball without Christian McCaffrey -- they proved that last week when Jordan Mason rushed for 147 yards and 1 touchdown against the Jets. Now we have to see if the 49ers can pass the ball efficiently without him. Because most of the money on the offense is dedicated to the passing game -- Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams all are paid primarily for what they do during pass plays. In addition, Brock Purdy is on the verge of becoming one of the highest-paid players of all time. Can this group of stars maintain their excellence without McCaffrey on the field drawing the eyes of the opponents? Because last week, the 49ers caught zero touchdown passes and had to kick six field goals. That wouldn't have happened with McCaffrey on the field. He has a gravitational pull that benefits all of his teammates, and it's a pull that Jordan Mason can't replicate. We'll see if anyone can step up in McCaffrey's absence and be a true go-to guy.
12:00 The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.
FIRST QUARTER
12:05 On 3rd and 2 from the 49ers 37, Brock Purdy's pass gets broken up by linebacker Blake Cashman and the 49ers go three and out. They never ran the ball. After the punt, the Vikings take over at their 15.