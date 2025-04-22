10 Questions 49ers GM John Lynch Must Answer Before the Draft
John Lynch will hold his annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. Here are 10 questions he needs to answer.
1. Did Brock Purdy show up to OTAs? There's a report that the 49ers and Purdy have made progress toward a contract extension but that Purdy still hasn't decided whether to show up for OTAs.
2. Would the 49ers consider trading Purdy for the right offer? It seems like he could hold out unless the 49ers pay him more than $50 million per season.
3. Did George Kittle show up to OTAs? There's a report that he's a long shot to show up because he wants an extension as well and hasn't gotten one yet.
4. Would the 49ers consider trading Kittle for the right offer? It seems like he could hold out and he will turn 32 in October. If the 49ers trade him now, they could get something good for him. Remember, the 49ers traded Joe Montana for a first-round pick once upon a time. No one is sacred.
5. Did Trent Williams show up to OTAs? He hasn't posted on social media or spoken publicly since October.
6. Is Trent Williams retiring? If so, what's the plan to replace him? If not, how much longer do the 49ers expect him to play?
7. Are the 49ers prepared for their quarterback and tight end to hold out of mini-camp and training camp?
8. Did Fred Warner show up to OTAs? If so, why? Doesn't he want an extension, too?
9. Why do the 49ers allow players to hold out every year?
10. Is the Super Bowl window still open?