2 Areas the 49ers Will Find the Most Challenging Facing the Rams
Taking on the Los Angeles Rams was always going to be difficult for the San Francisco 49ers. But facing them on a short week only increases the difficulty.
The Rams present a lot of challenges for the 49ers on both sides of the ball. However, there are two areas the 49ers will find the most challenging when facing the Rams on Thursday night.
Upton Stout Defending Puka Nacua
Rookie Upton Stout has been sensational as the starting nickel. However, he's in for a "welcome to the league rookie" moment against stalwart receiver Puka Nacua.
He leads the league in receptions and receiving yards. That's due to the workload he's been given. The Rams use him like a receiving workhorse, like how they did with Cooper Kupp in 2021.
Nacua has been targeted on a league-high 42.4 percent of his routes this season. That's over 6 percent higher than the next closest player (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 36.2 percent).
Stafford and Nacua have connected 42 times this season for 503 yards, both of which lead the NFL. Even with how well Stout has played this season, Stafford and Nacua are going to target him.
Sean McVay will make it a point to do it early and often. Stout will need a near-perfect performance to slow down Nacua, or it will get ugly for him.
Defending Downfield Passes
Another rookie who's in for a long day is safety Marques Sigle. He's been fine for the 49ers this season, especially as a clean-up safety.
However, he can be had in coverage. Sigle has allowed 16 of 18 targets against him in coverage to be completed for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
On downfield passes of 10 air yards or more, he’s allowed seven of seven completions for 153 yards and a touchdown. McVay will notice that in film study, and have Stafford attack him with Davante Adams.
Stafford has 623 passing yards on downfield throws, 79 more than any other quarterback. Oddly enough, Sigle is the bigger concern for the 49ers' defense than Stout.
The bright side is that Deommodore Lenoir will be on Adams for a large part of the game. Lenoir can hold his own against Adams, making him a less desirable target.
Still, McVay and Stafford will look to attack the side of the field where Sigle is in coverage. He's terrific throwing down the field, and has the elite receivers to do so.
Robert Saleh will need to be perfect with his play-calling to limit the damage. It can end up being a long day for the 49ers' defense if they can't hold up.
