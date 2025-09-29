One Move the 49ers Should be Enticed to Make After Loss to Jaguars
There were several areas on the San Francisco 49ers that were inadequate in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, there is one area that was exposed versus the Jaguars. This area should entice the 49ers to make a move to improve it.
49ers Should be Enticed to Make This Move Now
They should be enticed to trade for an impactful defensive end. Look, it was always going to be tough sledding for the 49ers' pass rush without Nick Bosa.
He's one of the best defenders in the NFL. A drop-off was to be expected, but the 49ers' pass rush didn't simply drop-off, they fell off. They were completely nonexistent against the Jaguars.
Trevor Lawrence was comfortable on almost every drop back. He wasn't sacked, never hit the ground at any point, and was only pressured six times.
That's abysmal. That production is insufficient and needs to kick the 49ers into gear on the trade market. At this point, it isn't shrinking the hole left by Bosa. It's about making your pass rush relevant.
Rookie Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff can't do it as the No. 1 and No. 2 pass rushers. They were impactful when they had Bosa taking the lead.
Acquiring a talented pass rusher will reignite the pass rush. Let's say they work a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for Trey Hendrickson. He makes the most sense since he's on a one-year deal.
Not only do they get a player who will boost the pass rush with his own production, but he also unlocks Williams, Huff, and others.
Now, the 49ers may look at that game as a one-off. They did go up against one of the better offensive lines in the league.
Making a move this week won't matter much. Whoever they would acquire wouldn't help them against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 since they play on Thursday night.
But they could use that game as another piece of evidence to see if they can get by without making a move. If their pass rush has a bounce-back game versus the Rams, they might stand pat.
Or maybe their pass rush is nonexistent again, and they're ultimately okay with it. They know how vital Bosa is, and no matter who they bring in, they'll never achieve the vision they had hoped for this season.
I'm just not sure the 49ers can sit on their hands and not trade for a pass rusher. How could they feel fine after seeing the ineptitude against the Jaguars?
As competitive as Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are, that has to tick them off. That has to incite them to add a player, but it probably isn't fully their call.
Remember, the 49ers decided to be frugal with their moves in the offseason and that likely is being upheld during the season. If so, the 49ers will continue to watch their pass rush be pitiful.
