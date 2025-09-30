49ers Injury Report Hints at Who the Starting QB Will Be vs. Rams
Thursday Night Football could not have come at a worse time for the San Francisco 49ers.
They're dealing with injuries to several key players, which isn't anything new. But the one injury that all eyes are on is Brock Purdy after he essentially reaggravated his turf toe injury this past Sunday.
Purdy is feeling soreness in his toe, which puts his status in question against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. However, the 49ers injury report on Wednesday hints at who the starting quarterback will be versus the Rams.
49ers Injury Report Drops a Hint Against the Rams
Purdy didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, but backup Mac Jones did at full capacity. He's no longer limited by his knee injury he reaggravated against the Arizona Cardinals.
It's safe to say that the 49ers are going to start Jones against the Rams. The 49ers have to allow Purdy time to heal. Clearly, they didn't do a good enough job of it when they let him start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There was a case to be made that the 49ers could've sat Purdy for one more game. That way, they ensure he's healthier and ready to go for a pivotal Thursday night matchup with the Rams.
Instead, the 49ers are likely going to be without him for another game. I'd say it's practically a lock he doesn't play, especially since he doesn't think he could play if there were a game tonight.
"Tonight? No, but I have two days," said Purdy.
I'm not sure two more days will be significant. If it were five days, which would be the case if the 49ers were playing on Sunday, then yes. Purdy would have a solid chance to start.
But this is why I said earlier, the quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football comes at a terrible time. Although maybe it doesn't, since Jones has been the better passer than Purdy this season.
Even if Jones wasn't, resting Purdy is the right call. They will put Purdy at risk of worsening his toe injury if he starts. It's already happened, and it's something he anticipated occurring in his return.
"Sort of expected it," said Purdy on his toe soreness. "But with the quick turnaround, Thursday night game, and everything. It's tougher. You don't have as many days to get right and heal up and feel better, so it's just where we're at."
Nip this injury in the bud and keep Purdy inactive. Jones is feeling better now and is more trustworthy to protect himself than Purdy.
