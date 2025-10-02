2 Players the 49ers Must Utilize More to Help Defeat the Rams
Playing the Los Angeles Rams on a short week is going to be taxing on the San Francisco 49ers.
They’re already dealing with a lot of injuries and banged-up players. This Thursday night game comes at a very inconvenient time for them.
However, there’s one 49ers player who is going to be feeling the strain of playing on a short week the most: Christian McCaffrey. His usage rate through four games has been insane.
42.3 percent of the 49ers’ offensive plays this season have utilized McCaffrey as the rusher or pass target, the highest overall usage share of any player. He needs relief against the Rams, and there are two players whom they can utilize more to do that.
Brian Robinson Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr. was acquired to be the rotational back behind McCaffrey. Unfortunately, he’s struggled to integrate himself into the playbook. If he were fully integrated, the 49ers would be using him more often.
This is a complex playbook after all, and Robinson has only been with the 49ers for a little over a month. Still, he has to be somewhere at a sufficient level. The 49ers need to take around five carries away from McCaffrey and give them to Robinson.
It’s not like McCaffrey has been killing it on the ground anyway. If anything, the 49ers have been wasting away McCaffrey’s good health running him into the ground since the blocking from the offensive line has been pitiful.
Give Robinson a crack at it. It can’t be much worse when it is already in a mediocre state. This is the game to try. The Rams haven’t been studying up on Robinson like they are on McCaffrey, and it will give McCaffrey a reduced workload to ease up the physical toll.
Isaac Guerendo
He’s been out of favor since Robinson joined, but the 49ers should really integrate Isaac Guerendo back into the offense. They know he’s a fit and gives the 49ers a blazing speed dynamic that neither McCaffrey nor Robinson can provide.
Guerendo is also a capable receiver. This is probably where the 49ers should utilize him the most. McCaffrey could use a break from this workload, too. He’s been targeted 43 times, 18 more than any other running back.
Throw a couple of passes to Guerendo along with a few carries. Spreading the playing time might end up helping McCaffrey in his rushing success rate, which will help to defeat the Rams.
At the very least, the 49ers will help McCaffrey by reducing the strain on his body. Otherwise, if they use him as a workhorse on a short week, I fear he will be at an increased risk for injury. If not this game, then soon.
