2 Players the 49ers Must Utilize More to Help Defeat the Rams

Defeating the Rams will be a little easier if the 49ers start to use these two players more.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Playing the Los Angeles Rams on a short week is going to be taxing on the San Francisco 49ers

They’re already dealing with a lot of injuries and banged-up players. This Thursday night game comes at a very inconvenient time for them. 

However, there’s one 49ers player who is going to be feeling the strain of playing on a short week the most: Christian McCaffrey. His usage rate through four games has been insane.

42.3 percent of the 49ers’ offensive plays this season have utilized McCaffrey as the rusher or pass target, the highest overall usage share of any player. He needs relief against the Rams, and there are two players whom they can utilize more to do that.

Brian Robinson Jr.

San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) dances before player introductions against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Brian Robinson Jr. was acquired to be the rotational back behind McCaffrey. Unfortunately, he’s struggled to integrate himself into the playbook. If he were fully integrated, the 49ers would be using him more often. 

This is a complex playbook after all, and Robinson has only been with the 49ers for a little over a month. Still, he has to be somewhere at a sufficient level. The 49ers need to take around five carries away from McCaffrey and give them to Robinson. 

It’s not like McCaffrey has been killing it on the ground anyway. If anything, the 49ers have been wasting away McCaffrey’s good health running him into the ground since the blocking from the offensive line has been pitiful.

Give Robinson a crack at it. It can’t be much worse when it is already in a mediocre state. This is the game to try. The Rams haven’t been studying up on Robinson like they are on McCaffrey, and it will give McCaffrey a reduced workload to ease up the physical toll.

Isaac Guerendo

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31)
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) catches a long pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

He’s been out of favor since Robinson joined, but the 49ers should really integrate Isaac Guerendo back into the offense. They know he’s a fit and gives the 49ers a blazing speed dynamic that neither McCaffrey nor Robinson can provide.

Guerendo is also a capable receiver. This is probably where the 49ers should utilize him the most. McCaffrey could use a break from this workload, too. He’s been targeted 43 times, 18 more than any other running back. 

Throw a couple of passes to Guerendo along with a few carries. Spreading the playing time might end up helping McCaffrey in his rushing success rate, which will help to defeat the Rams.

At the very least, the 49ers will help McCaffrey by reducing the strain on his body. Otherwise, if they use him as a workhorse on a short week, I fear he will be at an increased risk for injury. If not this game, then soon.

