2 Upgrades Mac Jones Provides the 49ers Over Brock Purdy
It's looking like the San Francisco 49ers will have to go with Mac Jones against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
Brock Purdy started feeling toe soreness from his previous turf toe injury after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn't practice on Tuesday, while Jones was a full participant.
Usually, it's bad news when a team has to go with its backup quarterback. However, Jones kept the offense afloat in his two starts, and it's because he provides two upgrades over Purdy.
Getting rid of the ball
The first upgrade is getting rid of the ball promptly. Jones does that better than Purdy, as he averages 2.77 seconds to throw versus Purdy's 3.04 seconds to throw.
The main issue with Purdy is that he holds onto the ball too long. He's too stubborn in wanting to look for the chunk play when he needs to take more check-downs.
That is what leads him to being pressured the majority of the time. It's not a unique issue for Purdy. When Jones made his first start against the New Orleans Saints, he lost a fumble from holding onto the ball too long.
There's only so much time a quarterback has to throw. They can't take their sweet time. Jones does a fine job of getting rid of the ball before the pressure gets to him, and it keeps the offense in rhythm.
The bright side is that Purdy can improve on this. Getting rid of the ball in less than three seconds was easy for him until 2024. He has to return to that process, or he'll continue to derail the offense.
Arm strength
Jones clears Purdy with his arm strength. It's more than just Jones' ability to send the ball flying down the field further. Although that's obviously a big benefit since defenses have to account for it.
Purdy is unable to send the ball down the field accurately. That's why he's reliant on anticipation throws. If he doesn't nail the timing of it, his receivers are going to have to work back to the ball.
But the real value in Jones' arm strength over Purdy's is that Jones has velocity in his throws. He can zip a pass with some heat to ensure a defender doesn't have enough time to make a break on it.
Meanwhile, Purdy has a noodle arm. A lot of his throws look like they're traveling in slow motion. It's as if the ball he's throwing is a medicine ball. That's how lackluster his arm strength is.
If he doesn't throw with anticipation, it's going to be a dangerous ball. Jones is better than him in this aspect, and it's one Purdy will never be able to improve.