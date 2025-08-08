3 49ers on Offense With the Most to Prove in 2025
2025 is a critical year for the San Francisco 49ers.
They want to prove that 2024 was a blip. That they can rewrite the wrongs of last season. However, proving 2024 was a blip goes beyond the team goals.
There are plenty of players on the 49ers who have a ton to prove in 2025 because of what happened last year. On offense, there are three 49ers who have more to prove than the rest.
Christian McCaffrey
Coming off a season ravaged by injuries, Christian McCaffrey has all eyes on him in 2025. The biggest question is what he will look like. Will he be able to return to the 2023 version that won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award?
Or will he start to fall off? There’s a lot that McCaffrey has to prove in 2025. But before he can be assessed for the level of impact he provides, he will need to prove that his bilateral Achilles and knee injury is well behind him.
Running backs, especially heavily used ones, end up breaking down over time. McCaffrey is 29 years old with a lot of wear and tear and miles on him. 2025 may be the beginning of a decline for him. Or, he could very well still be that dominating player, which the 49ers need to fully unlock their offense.
Ricky Pearsall
Speaking of unlocking the offense, Ricky Pearsall is another player who can play a pivotal role in that. It’s time for Pearsall to show the world why the 49ers drafted him in the first round at No. 31 overall.
Last year, he didn’t get the ideal chance given the injuries in training camp and his scary shooting incident. It derailed much of his rookie season, but that’s all behind him now.
2025 is his time to shine to be the No. 1 wide receiver, especially with Brandon Aiyuk still on the mend. Pearsall has missed a lot of time to practice with the 49ers thanks to a hamstring injury.
It knocked him out of OTAs, minicamp, and the first phase of training camp. Thankfully, he’s been back for the last few practices and has reportedly been lighting it up. All of that momentum needs to be carried over into the regular season, as well as luck with his health.
Brock Purdy
The 49ers gave Brock Purdy a contract extension this offseason, which is a clear indication of their belief in him. However, even though he’s been paid, Purdy still has a lot to prove in 2025. For starters, he has to prove that 2024 was a blip on his resume.
Purdy didn’t play well last year, and it isn’t just because of the injuries around him. Purdy changed up from the type of quarterback that he was in 2023. Rather than playing within himself, he adopted a gunslinger mentality.
That is why he averaged the most air yards per attempt last year. He was trying to make a play happen way too often, and that led him to make some awful decisions and errant throws. What Purdy has to prove in 2025 is that he’s learned from 2024.
That he’s more of the quarterback in 2023 than in 2024. The 49ers need him to be after extending him. Otherwise, there’s going to be hectic discussions revolving around Purdy after the season.