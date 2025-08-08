All 49ers

3 49ers on Offense With the Most to Prove in 2025

This season is a pivotal one for these three 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
2025 is a critical year for the San Francisco 49ers.

They want to prove that 2024 was a blip. That they can rewrite the wrongs of last season. However, proving 2024 was a blip goes beyond the team goals.

There are plenty of players on the 49ers who have a ton to prove in 2025 because of what happened last year. On offense, there are three 49ers who have more to prove than the rest.

Christian McCaffrey

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Coming off a season ravaged by injuries, Christian McCaffrey has all eyes on him in 2025. The biggest question is what he will look like. Will he be able to return to the 2023 version that won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award?

Or will he start to fall off? There’s a lot that McCaffrey has to prove in 2025. But before he can be assessed for the level of impact he provides, he will need to prove that his bilateral Achilles and knee injury is well behind him.

Running backs, especially heavily used ones, end up breaking down over time. McCaffrey is 29 years old with a lot of wear and tear and miles on him. 2025 may be the beginning of a decline for him. Or, he could very well still be that dominating player, which the 49ers need to fully unlock their offense. 

Ricky Pearsall 

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Speaking of unlocking the offense, Ricky Pearsall is another player who can play a pivotal role in that. It’s time for Pearsall to show the world why the 49ers drafted him in the first round at No. 31 overall. 

Last year, he didn’t get the ideal chance given the injuries in training camp and his scary shooting incident. It derailed much of his rookie season, but that’s all behind him now. 

2025 is his time to shine to be the No. 1 wide receiver, especially with Brandon Aiyuk still on the mend. Pearsall has missed a lot of time to practice with the 49ers thanks to a hamstring injury. 

It knocked him out of OTAs, minicamp, and the first phase of training camp. Thankfully, he’s been back for the last few practices and has reportedly been lighting it up. All of that momentum needs to be carried over into the regular season, as well as luck with his health. 

Brock Purdy 

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers gave Brock Purdy a contract extension this offseason, which is a clear indication of their belief in him. However, even though he’s been paid, Purdy still has a lot to prove in 2025. For starters, he has to prove that 2024 was a blip on his resume.

Purdy didn’t play well last year, and it isn’t just because of the injuries around him. Purdy changed up from the type of quarterback that he was in 2023. Rather than playing within himself, he adopted a gunslinger mentality. 

That is why he averaged the most air yards per attempt last year. He was trying to make a play happen way too often, and that led him to make some awful decisions and errant throws. What Purdy has to prove in 2025 is that he’s learned from 2024.

That he’s more of the quarterback in 2023 than in 2024. The 49ers need him to be after extending him. Otherwise, there’s going to be hectic discussions revolving around Purdy after the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

