How One 49ers Star is Helping Brock Purdy Ascend
One aspect of training camp that can get overlooked is that the starters on both sides of the ball get to face each other.
That won’t happen during the regular season, which makes training camp such an integral phase. This is the opportunity for the starters on offense and defense to make each other better.
It will prepare them all for the start of the regular season. And that is exactly what Nick Bosa is doing for Brock Purdy.
How Nick Bosa is helping Brock Purdy
On Friday, Purdy was asked about what it’s like to practice against Bosa during this time. Bosa reportedly had a monstrous performance at practice that day.
“It’s good getting that kind of pass rush. It's real,” Purdy said. “ If you're at practice dropping back and you're not getting touched or anything and you're going through your progressions all perfectly, to me it can be scary because once you get into the game, it's 11-on-11, it's going fast, you’ve got blitzes, you’ve got different stunts by the D-Line and they're up in your face.
“So, to have him every single rep and feeling his presence 24/7, honestly, it's great work for all of us, myself included. Throwing with a push in the pocket and having to have different arm angles around him, it's all real. So, for him to give us a look like that realistically, like every single play that he is in, it's really good. So, I appreciate him for that, but obviously he's getting really good work and I want him to be a monster come season for our team. So, he's doing just that.”
Bosa could end up playing a pivotal role in Purdy's ascension in 2025. One of the main issues that led to Purdy’s down year in 2024 was that he was holding onto the ball for too long.
The initial protection from the offensive line was fine more times than not, but because Purdy held onto it too long, it led him to be one of the top 10 most pressured quarterbacks.
He cannot replicate that in 2025. How Bosa plays a helpful role is that by getting to Purdy quickly, it’s going to remind Purdy that he doesn’t have all day.
There are going to be other amazing pass rushers out there who will force him to get rid of the ball fast. By practicing it now, it will place Purdy in a routine so that it becomes a habit.
No longer will he unnecessarily hold onto the ball, which will lead to him making an errant throw or decision.
Bosa will help Purdy play instinctively and allow him to become further unfazed by the pass rush. That way, when he does have a clean pocket, it will feel like a breeze to him when he’s out there.
When 2025 is over, Purdy may end up looking back on the season and being incredibly grateful for Bosa helping him.