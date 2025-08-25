3 49ers who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2025
Every year, a few players break out and go from being a solid player to a Pro Bowl performer. While the Pro Bowl is not quite the honor it used to be, it is still a good way to gauge how respected players are across the league. There are some 49ers players who have not been given the honor yet, but may achieve it this season.
Deommodore Lenoir
Lenoir had to be close to making his first Pro Bowl last year, but cornerback is a position that is tough for fans to choose. There are not enough stats, so the top names stay on top until it is notable that they are not in that tier. For Lenoir, last year was about getting the name recognition; now it is about cashing in.
Lenoir has performed on both the outside and in the slot. If he performs this year, the consistency, name recognition, and ability to play both spots should put him into the mix, if not make him a lock.
Ricky Pearsall
Ricky Pearsall is nowhere close to a Pro Bowler right now. However, he could be in that range by the end of the season. The 49ers are going to lean on him in the passing game as Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are currently hurt.
He is a former first-round pick, so you know the talent is there. In this offense, the stats could come quickly, and it could lead to a breakout season. Receiver is all about stats, and if stats say he is a Pro Bowler, he will make it. Is this the year that Pearsall leads the 49ers in receiving on his way to his first Pro Bowl?
Dominick Puni
An injury in the preseason is not the way to start a Pro Bowl campaign. However, Puni has all of the makings, and his injury should only hold him out for a game or two at most. Puni was a rookie last year, so he would have needed to be mind-blowingly good to get that honor. However, now he is on the fans' radar as a solid lineman. If the 49ers' run game excels, which it is known to do, fans are going to look for players to credit.
Behind Trent Williams, it will be Puni. It feels as though Puni is going to get this nod eventually; the question is whether or not this season is too soon.